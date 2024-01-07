The Big Picture Jaws was a huge success, changing film history and creating fear of sharks even in landlocked states.

A parody sequel titled Jaws 3 People 0 was planned but never happened due to creative differences.

The actual sequels that were made, Jaws 3-D and Jaws The Revenge, were unintentionally hilariously bad.

In 1975, Steven Spielberg's Jaws changed film history forever. It was, at the time, the box office king, and the movie that created the trend of summer blockbusters. Like all good things, though, Hollywood couldn't leave it alone. Desperate to try to recapture that magic, in 1978 came Jaws 2, where star Roy Scheider returned but Spielberg did not. While the first sequel wasn't as big as the original, it was still successful enough to keep the terror fresh in our minds. Jaws' hold on our pop culture was so great that in the early '80s, National Lampoon wanted to make a parody sequel. John Hughes was brought in to write it, and Joe Dante, fresh from helming the Jaws ripoff Piranha, was set to direct. Perfectly titled Jaws 3 People 0, the sequel would have taken lovingly hilarious jabs at the icon Spielberg had created. So why didn't it ever happen?

'Jaws' Is One of the Most Important Movies Ever Made

Before Jaws was a movie, it was a novel, written one year earlier by Peter Benchley. Though the novel has some differences with the characters (Ellen Brody and Matt Hooper have an affair!), most of what happens on the page with the main shark plot later happens on the screen in some form. If you didn't like the characters in the book, they became the best part of Spielberg's film. Seeing as how the shark barely worked, leaving it up to John Williams' score to provide a lot of the tension, it was up to the characters and the actors playing them to sell the fear.

Jaws is not some simple body-count horror film. It's an adventure with contrasting characters who we grow to love. Roy Scheider's Chief Brody is a man who hates the water but now must go into it. Richard Dreyfuss' Matt Hooper is an oceanographer who is smarter than the residents of Amity Island, but he can be of superior intelligence without being unlikable. Then there's Robert Shaw's Quint, a gruff local fisherman who oozes confidence and charisma in his quest to be the one to kill the man-eating Great White. Oh yeah, and there's a shark sometimes too.

To say that Jaws was a success is an understatement. Today, after being made for $7 million, Jaws has amassed $477 million worldwide. It not only changed the course of movie history, but it altered how we think. Even those in landlocked states were terrified of sharks. Not knowing what was beneath the waves of not just the ocean, but the nearest river or local swimming pool had a nation scared to death. Few movies have ever had themselves so ingrained in the zeitgeist as Jaws.

Joe Dante and John Hughes Almost Made a National Lampoon 'Jaws' Parody

In 1978, Joe Dante hadn't yet become the genius behind movies like The Howling and Gremlins. Those would come a few years later. Instead, Dante was in the beginnings of his film career, and in 1978 he directed Piranha, one of the better Jaws ripoffs of the era. Ironically, the film only ever saw the light of day because of Steven Spielberg. As told by Joe Dante in the Shudder documentary Sharkspolitation, Universal (who distributed Jaws) was so offended by the similarities that they wanted the film canned. Dante said:

"I discovered much later that Spielberg had stepped in... and said, 'No, you don't get it, this is a spoof, this isn't really a rip-off,' although it is a rip-off. And we basically got away with it, I guess is the phrase. And because of that, I was offered Jaws 3, People 0."

The idea for Jaws 3, People 0 came from a man named Matty Simmons, the publisher of the National Lampoon magazine, and also a producer for Animal House, which came out the same year as Piranha. While meeting with producers Dick Zanuk and David Brown (who just so happened to be his next-door neighbors) for a new project, Simmons made up a concept for a new movie on the spot. In Sharksploitation, Simmons said:

"So, out of the blue — I just started kidding around — I just said, 'Jaws 3, People Nothing.' I said, 'Peter Benchley walks out of his house in a bathing suit, jumps into his pool, and disappears. And the next thing we see a fin floating around in the pool."

To his amazement, the producers loved the idea and told Simmons they wanted to make the movie. Joe Dante was offered the chance to direct it and accepted it. Just as great, John Hughes was brought on board to write it. Like Dante, he too was a man at the beginning of his career who had no idea how influential he was about to become to the 1980s with both his writing and directing. Everything seemed ready to go, but then the project began to fall apart due to creative differences. According to Dante, Matty Simmons and National Lampoon wanted the parody to be rated R, while Zanuck and Brown wanted a family-friendly PG movie that could get a wider release.

Two More 'Jaws' Sequels Were Made That Were More Bizarre Than Any Parody

In Sharksploitation, Joe Dante revealed that since the two sides couldn't agree, with one side caving into the preferences of the other, the project was canceled. Dante said, "You can't go into a movie with two entities as powerful as National Lampoon was at that time and Zanuck and Brown and have them fighting constantly through the entire movie." If that wasn't enough, word about the project made its way to Steven Spielberg and he wasn't a fan. Dante confessed, "They had to choose between me and Spielberg and I suspect they made the right choice."

Instead, Universal decided to skip the parody idea and make a straightforward sequel. It can only be described as ironic that what Universal put out for Jaws 3-D in 1983 and Jaws The Revenge in 1987 was unintentionally so bad that it was funnier than anything National Lampoon could have thought of. These two maligned sequels sadly feel like a parody. The third film, which tried to capitalize on the 3D movie trend, has some of the worst effects ever put on a big-budget '80s film, including the shot of a weird-looking stiff shark moving towards the screen, its nose breaking the glass in a scene so awful you have to laugh so you don't cry about your childhood being ruined. Jaws the Revenge went even deeper into craziness by having a shark that's out to kill every member of the Brody family for murdering its fellow Great Whites in the past movies. It plays out like a maddening slasher film more than anything at all realistic.

Jaws the Revenge was so bad that, almost four decades later, no one has dared attempt another sequel or reboot. They're still fun midnight movies to put on if you want to laugh your ass off at their absurdities, but they are nowhere near as good as even Jaws 2. Still, you can't wonder about how Jaws 3, People 0 would have turned out. At least it would have had audiences laughing on purpose.

Jaws is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

