Forty-seven years after the shark thriller originally debuted in theaters, Jaws still manages to captivate audiences as the classic flick from Steven Spielberg returned to theaters for the first time in IMAX and 3D this weekend and managed to grab $3.220 million at the domestic box office over the Labor Day weekend.

On Friday, the film swam its way into fifth place at the domestic box office behind the extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Invitation with $870,000. On Saturday, during National Cinema Day, a one-day event where theaters across the country sell movie tickets for only $3, the film grabbed an additional $900,000. On Sunday, the film slightly dropped to $860,000 and finished off the holiday weekend by adding another $690,000 during Labor Day to an overall total of $3.220 million for its opening weekend and finishing off at eighth place at the box office.

With the film being over 47 years old, its performance over the weekend remains a true testament to its audience appeal as it was released in only 1,246 theaters nationwide. Jaws was initially released in 1975 and became an instant hit at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of its time, and is often credited as the first summer blockbuster. The appeal of seeing a classic film return to theaters for the first time in both IMAX and 3D, alongside National Cinema Day during a holiday weekend, likely added to the appeal for audiences to see the film this weekend as well. As audiences still flock to see the film in theaters, it appears Jaws still holds a special place in the cinema after all these years.

Jaws arrives in a wave of theatrical re-issues, following an IMAX release of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial earlier this summer and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also debuted this weekend. As summer ends, and big studio releases hold off until the holiday season, it appears the theatrical re-issues of popular films appear to be enough to draw audiences back to theaters until then. Following Jaws, later this month, James Cameron's science fiction epic Avatar will return to theaters remastered in 4k HDR to help build anticipation for its long-awaited sequel. Previously, on August 30, Collider partnered with IMAX to offer fans a free early screening of the film before it debuted in theaters across the country.

Jaws in IMAX and 3D is now playing in theaters. Check out the official trailer for the film's re-release below: