Jaws is an undisputed masterpiece of suspense and horror. In his second theatrical film, Steven Spielberg crafted what is still the most thrilling shark movie by a hundred nautical miles and established the modern blockbuster. Jaws also began a franchise that became increasingly lame with each new entry and, in its wake, left a line of shameless rip-offs. Some of these rip-offs were cinematic chum, while others managed to find some level of entertainment and even launch the careers of other successful filmmakers.

To be clear, these are not the films that were inspired by or have paid homage to Spielberg's classic, such as Jordan Peele's Nope or Bong Joon-Ho's The Host. Instead, this list will address the unabashed copycats and derivatives that tried to leverage as much as they could off of Jaws in order to cash in. Many were produced quick and dirty in response to the film's box office success, while others came decades later, but all these films wouldn't exist without Jaws, and they know it.

10 'Orca' (1977)

Directed by Michael Anderson

The best thing about the immediate rip-offs made to explicitly cash in on Jaws is how completely earnest they are. These movies have none of the self-awareness that would infect later animal attack mockbusters, including the Sharknado series. Orca was producer Dino De Laurentiis' take on aquatic terror, swapping out the great white shark for the aptly named killer whale and replacing Robert Shaw with Richard Harris.

Orca does make some interesting changes, such as giving the titular creature vengeance as its motivation for targeting people. Given the well-documented acts of animal cruelty perpetrated against orcas and other marine life, it's fun and even cathartic to watch one of these whales take the fight back to the humans. The movie does everything Jaws did, just a little trashier, but it does boast solid production values, Harris giving a wild-eyed performance, and a score by legendary composer Ennio Morricone. It's enough to make any viewer question whether or not Willy really should be free.

9 'Prophecy' (1979)

Directed by John Frankenheimer

Prophecy is an over-the-top environmental horror film that succeeds mostly on the back of its bonkers mutant bear monster. The twisted, mutated ursine, the result of pollution from a paper mill, is legitimately scary looking and was easily the most terrifying of its kind until being eclipsed by the bear in Alex Garland's Annihilation.

Much like the monster bear, the film's script is half-baked. Still, the overqualified cast, which includes Talia Shire and Armand Assante, do their best, as does legendary director John Frankenheimer, who is completely slumming it here. Of the many killer bear movies viewers have to choose from, they could certainly do worse than Prophecy. It's certainly the only one to feature a hilarious death by exploding sleeping bag.

8 'The Car' (1977)

Directed by Elliot Silverstein

The Car stands out from other Jaws rip-offs by simply making its monster automotive instead of bestial. In terms of vehicular mayhem at the movies, The Car falls somewhere between the cheap thrills of Maximum Overdrive and the sleek kills of Christine (Stephen King really had a thing for killer cars). The movie takes its four-wheeled menace seriously, with tongue far from cheek. That kind of earnestness can sometimes provide unintentional laughs, but the movie is otherwise competently made, and the cast is so committed that sort of humor eludes it.

The Car takes its four-wheeled menace seriously, with tongue far from cheek.

That doesn't mean The Car isn't a good time. The vehicle itself, a modified Lincoln Continental Mark III, is memorable, and several of its kills are well-paced and make good use of sound design. The film's musical theme also includes the famous Dies Irae melody, later made famous in Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. The Car is a perfectly well-built schlock designed for late-night viewing.

7 'Shark Attack 3: Megalodon' (2002)

Directed by David Worth

Amidst the glut of shark attack movies that began to appear in the late '90s and clog the programming schedule of late-night basic cable, Shark Attack 3: Megalodon is easily the most entertaining, diving headfirst into the waters of so-bad-it's-good territory. As the title suggests, this direct-to-video disasterpiece features a giant prehistoric shark making lunch out of its cast of characters. The effects are the perfect mix of surprisingly good for the budget and hilariously bad, and the cast performs their roles without any smug irony.

Shark Attack 3 has also become a bit of an online sensation thanks to its memeable imagery and ridiculous dialogue. The final line of the movie, said as a joke by veteran TV actor John Barrowman, is the perfect summation of what makes the movie so damned fun. There are thrilling shark movies, bad shark movies, and funny shark movies, and then there's Shark Attack 3.

6 'Lake Placid' (1999)

Directed by Steve Miner

After Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson found success in the horror genre writing the script for Scream, David E. Kelley, the man behind legal comedy Ally McBeal, decided to try his hand at a Jaws riff. Lake Placid may have a script that is trying to be too clever, but it's saved by a talented cast and an incredible animatronic crocodile created by Stan Winston. Director Steve Miner, who has made contributions to several major horror franchises, puts in solid work as well to deliver a movie that is more memorable than it has any right to be.

The premise involves a giant saltwater crocodile that has somehow made its way to a lake in Maine. It gains the attention of all sorts of colorful characters, including Brendan Gleeson's curmudgeonly sheriff, Oliver Platt's eccentric croc expert, and, best of all, a foul-mouthed local who has been secretly feeding the animal, played by Betty White. White's inimitable performance is worth the rental alone of this acerbic late '90s monster mash, which began a direct-to-video franchise that would eventually cross over with cult classic Anaconda.

5 'Razorback' (1984)

Directed by Russell Mulcahy