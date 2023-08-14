The Big Picture The fascination with killer sharks had endured since the release of Jaws in 1975.

The novel and film adaptation of Jaws perpetuated the inaccurate idea of a "rogue shark" that craves human flesh, leading to increased fear and killing of great whites.

Both the author of Jaws, Peter Benchley, and the director, Steven Spielberg, regret the negative impact the film had on shark populations and the perpetuation of shark stereotypes.

There is a fascination with sharks, especially the great white with its mighty jaws, coal-like eyes, and how far up it can launch itself when breaching the water. The apex predators aren’t losing the spotlight any time soon, the public interest remains too strong. There’s Bruce in Finding Nemo with his fragile diet. The Meg movies offer up a new meaning to, “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” After the Bite is a contemplative documentary that explores why sharks attack without depicting the shark as a man-eater. Shudder's new documentary, Sharksploitation, asks the question "Why do sharks make for such effective movie stars?" And while the killer shark that started it all is still leaving a mark, the men behind Jaws have their regrets about creating the dorsal-finned horror icon that made us all wonder when it would be safe to go in the water.

‘Jaws’ Is About a Sea Monster and Monster Hunting

Putting aside the stark differences between the 1974 novel and the 1975 movie, the overall plot is the same. Amity Island is preparing for busy summer tourism, the town’s livelihood depends on how good of a season it ends up. The pressure to keep everything safe and balanced falls onto Chief Brody (Roy Scheider​​​​​​), but he’s soon in over his head. In the ocean surrounding the small island, a great white shark is lurking, attacking and eating up victims. Desperate times call for desperate measures, so Brody teams up with oceanographer Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and local shark hunter Quint (Robert Shaw) to take the fight out to the shark’s hunting grounds. The bestselling book and the summer blockbuster made for an exciting thriller, but it pushed the inaccurate idea of a "rogue shark" that craves human flesh. The late author Peter Benchley didn’t foresee what the consequences would be to his writing.

Benchley was inspired to write the book by the story of a Long Island fisherman who caught a great white estimated to be around 4,500 pounds. Benchley said in 2004 on BBC Radio 4, "In 1964 I saw a small item in the New York Daily News about a fisherman who caught a 4,550lb Great White off the beaches of Long Island, And I thought right then 'What if one of these things came round and wouldn't go away?" At the time Jaws was published, there just wasn’t much known about the sea creature, making it easier to fear sharks. What helped was how frightening the book could be. Several passages focus on the POV of what Benchley called the “great fish," the titular shark with a voracious appetite. Chrissie’s death, the first seen death that kicks off the plot, is far more grisly than the movie. After she feels the impact of something, the author writes, “She could not find her foot. She reached higher on her leg, and then she was overcome by a rush of nausea and dizziness. Her groping fingers had found a nub of bone and tattered flesh. She knew that the warm, pulsing flow over her fingers in the chill water was her own blood.” Benchley doesn’t leave little Alex Kinter’s death to the reader’s imagination either.

The author describes how the “great fish” narrows in on Alex on his raft, and while the movie includes plenty of blood, the camera, and the blocking keep the audience at a distance. In the novel, the author gets up close, writing, “The fish’s head drove the raft out of the water. The jaws smashed together, engulfing head, arms, shoulders, trunk, pelvis, and most of the raft.” Benchley finishes the attack by saying, “The boy’s legs were severed at the hips, and they sank, spinning slowly, to the bottom.” It’s a dark image for his readers, and this idea that a great white was a real-life sea monster seemed quite believable. There was a spike in the public’s fear of them, which also increased the glorified killings of great whites. If they were monsters, killing them was for a good cause. While Benchley never publicly announced it, it’s become widely believed that a specific figure was either partly or mainly the inspiration behind Jaw’s very own Ahab, the grizzled Captain Quint. The inspiration is believed to be the man that snagged the 4,500-pound catch.

Who Was Frank Mundus and Did He Inspire Captain Quint?

Real-life shark hunter Frank Mundus was a Long Island legend, who single-handedly started the industry of shark fishing. For Shark Week in 2005, Shark Hunter: Chasing the Great White included Mundus, who was as much of a focus in the segment as the sharks. Mundus’ rise to fame began in the 1950s, which he called “monster fishing” to entice customers. His method of using barrels to keep an eye on the shark made it on-screen in Jaws. He had a skill for harpooning great whites that crossed his path out on the water, bringing them onto land to display them for an astonished crowd. In 1964, he caught and killed the great white estimated to be around 4,500 pounds. It was so widely believed that Mundus was the inspiration behind Quint, TV advertising latched onto it.

There was a Schaefer TV commercial that aired, with music sounding very much like the Jaws theme playing while Mundus cools off with a beer having captured another shark. The narration states, “In the war between man and shark, he wins. Every time.” After Jaws was on the big screen, the shark fishing industry changed rapidly, and everyone wanted a part pf it. By 1991, Mundus retired from the sea, but he was still frustrated over the fact he was never granted the title of being the real-life Quint. According to The Guardian obituary on Frank Mundus, he had once stated, “If [Benchley] just would have thanked me, my business would have increased. Everything he wrote was true, except I didn't get eaten by the big shark. I dragged him in.” But the irony to the mythic man-eater legacy attached to these men is that they were blamed for a shark population decline along the United States East Coast.

Peter Benchley and Frank Mundus Regret the Escalated Fear of Sharks

In Shark Hunter: Chasing the Great White, Mundus was now an ex-shark hunter as he traveled to South Africa to watch boisterous sharks that lunged out of the waters. He had been a lone shark fisherman before the movie Jaws, after it was released, shark fishing became so popular that too many sharks were being killed. Mundus realized this, and in the Shark Week segment, he said, “If you had a hundred boats fishing for sharks at a Montauk point alone, each boat killed ten sharks that day. That’s a thousand sharks that are killed. They killed a lot of sharks and I got blamed for it. I really got blamed for it, but that’s all right, let them think what they want to think.” Mundus worked with Apex Investigations for the National Marine Fisheries Service, at one point, helping them implant ID tags onto sharks for ongoing research. Into the 1980s, Mundus changed his ways in capturing the big fish.

Instead of the more lethal ways he used to get sharks, he began to operate on a catch-and-release method, using a circle hook that would snag into the shark’s jaw to be easier in setting it free. Until he died in 2008, Mundus remained a shark conservationist and so did Benchley. Sharksploitation looks over the history of sharks in movies, seeing them less as predators and more as prey. Benchley’s widow Wendy is part of the interviews used, and she has continued to express her late husband’s concerns over the treatment of sharks. She presides over The Peter Benchley Ocean Awards which, “were founded on the idea that individuals across every field of marine discipline are doing outstanding work — providing solutions to the challenges faced by our ocean, coastlines, and wildlife — and they need to be acknowledged and honored.”

Steven Spielberg Also Has His Regrets Around 'Jaws'

In a 2000 interview, Peter Benchley got candid about the effect of Jaws on sharks. “What I now know,” he said, “which wasn't known when I wrote Jaws, is that there is no such thing as a rogue shark which develops a taste for human flesh.” The author made a documentary, Great White Deep Trouble, and he went on to use his Jaws fame to get involved with ocean conservation. In the same interview, Benchley detailed what is scarier than a killer shark is how easy it is for them to be killed, “They get caught up in 80-mile fishing lines with thousands of hooks which kill anything, and in nets the size of ten 747s laid wing to wing in the ocean.” The author and the ex-shark hunter turned a new leaf, and the director of the summer blockbuster has his remorse too.

Spielberg, as he did with a tanker truck, turns the shark into an enduring horror movie monster and the little that is seen of it makes it all the more frightening. Recently, the famous director has since revealed his regret in his movie playing a part in sharks getting a bad rap. On BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Spielberg mentions, “That's one of the things I still fear, not to get eaten by a shark, but that sharks are somehow mad at me for the feeding frenzy of crazy sports fishermen that happened after 1975, which I truly and to this day regret the decimation of the shark population because of the book and the film.”

In Sharksploitation, David Shiffman, a marine conservation biologist, calls out the falsity of the “rogue shark” theory. He explains that it, "has inspired a lot of what we call shark control measures around the world, and it doesn’t work. Because even if you could identify what specific individual shark was responsible for a given bite, which you almost certainly cannot, you couldn’t find it. And in the efforts to find it, you would kill a bunch of other sharks that you’re even saying were not the ones involved. Beyond the outrageous movies featured in Sharksploitation, there are dark urban legends, one involving the Burt Reynolds-starring Shark! (1969), where a stuntman was supposedly killed by a shark, the footage was then used to pull in an audience. In real life, the sharks aren't as monstrous as a movie studio banking on a stuntman's death or an onslaught of trophy hunters looking for a catch.

Because the animatronic Spielberg wanted to use didn't work, he let the camera become the eyes of the shark. If you ever wondered what is moving around below you while you’re swimming, you got one answer with Jaws. All the blame for unnecessary killings of sharks can’t be put onto Benchley, Mundus, and Spielberg, but they each created an alluring image, especially that of the great white. The shark fishing boom, the novel, and the film didn’t transform sharks into monsters out of thin air, but it makes for a lingering image that is still hard to let go of.