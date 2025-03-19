For years, Vanderpump Rules fans speculated about Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s departure from the show. Their exit in 2020 felt abrupt, leading many to wonder—were they fired or did they leave on their own terms? Now, Jax is setting the record straight. Jax, now a star of Bravo’s The Valley, recently opened up about his past struggles with substance abuse and his journey to sobriety. But while personal challenges played a role in reshaping his life, his departure from Vanderpump Rules had more to do with his own behavior—specifically, his unwillingness to cooperate with production.

During an episode of his podcast, In The Mind of a Man, Jax hosted Vanderpump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin and reflected on the moment that sealed his fate. Jax explained that his final demise—what put the nail in the coffin for him—was perceived to have happened towards the end. It was recalled by him that filming a scene at a Malibu beach had been refused due to the long commute. He stated that Hollywood was where they all lived. It was suggested by him that the same scene could be filmed at a park in West Hollywood, questioning why rush hour needed to be endured to reach Malibu for the purpose of shooting a five-minute scene.

Jax Admits to “Sabotaging” Production

Image via Bravo

Jax admitted that he was “micromanaging production” and didn’t see why he should have to participate in a planned beach cleanup scene. “I just was not f*cking doing it. I was not going to drive three hours, and that’s when I needed a piece of humble pie,” he said. While Jax may have thought he was just standing his ground, his behind-the-scenes actions didn’t go unnoticed. Alex Baskin revealed that it wasn’t just Jax’s refusal to film—it was also what he did off-camera that got him in trouble.

Alex explained that a difficult attitude was being displayed by Jax, as statements such as “I’m not going to go, this is so stupid” were being made by him. It was then noted that messages were being sent to other people by Jax. As a result, those texts were seen, leading to the realization that production was being sabotaged by him. Jax’s resistance to filming and the messages he sent to castmates ultimately led producers to view him as a liability. Looking back, Jax admitted that he handled the situation poorly. “It was such a dumb-ass move,” he said. “I feel like that was my nail in the coffin because I’ve rubbed [the producers] wrong throughout the years.”

Despite his regrets, Jax has found a fresh start on Bravo’s The Valley, where his personal life continues to unfold in front of the cameras. Season 2 will document his divorce from Brittany and their journey into co-parenting their son, Cruz. As for Vanderpump Rules, Jax may have burned bridges, but he remains one of the show’s most unforgettable personalities. Whether or not fans will ever see him back in the VPR universe remains to be seen.

Older seasons of Vanderpump Rules are available to stream on Bravo TV.