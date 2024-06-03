The Big Picture Jax Taylor's bar faced controversy over changing a baby's diaper on the bar, prompting Health Department intervention.

Negative press and a viral video from a friend sparked inspection despite the establishment receiving an A grade.

Jax and Brittany must reconsider their actions after the incident to maintain a positive image and ensure hygiene standards.

Jax Taylor finds himself in hot water yet again, but this time, it involves his bar, Jax's Studio City, and the Department of Public Health. Since its opening in October 2023, the reality TV star's establishment has been troubled with complaints. However, a recent incident caught on camera truly ignited the controversy. The viral video showcased Jax and his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, with their son Cruz inside the bar. While it is common for the couple to bring their child to the establishment, this incident raised eyebrows and prompted the Department of Public Health to intervene. According to documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, in April 2024, a complaint was filed detailing how Jax, the bar's owner, was seen changing a baby's diaper on the very same bar where food and drinks are served. The Department of Public Health has taken this matter seriously, ensuring the establishment meets the necessary standards.

Jax's reputation among viewers is not the best, so whenever there is negative press, it quickly spreads like wildfire. The recent controversy was ignited by a video shared by Jasmine Goode, a cast member from Jax and Brittany's new show, The Valley. Although it doesn't seem that Jax and Brittany's friend had ill intentions, the video's release triggered a series of events that ultimately resulted in the April complaint leading to the Health Department's inspection.

The Valley (2024) A reality TV show that follows a group of friends in a luxurious Californian neighborhood, focusing on their glamorous lifestyles and intricate relationships. The series offers an inside look at their social lives, including parties, romantic entanglements, and personal conflicts. As the friends navigate their ambitions and loyalties, the show highlights the drama and challenges that come with living in an elite suburban setting. Release Date March 19, 2024 Cast Jax Taylor , Brittany Cartwright , Kristen Doute , Luke Broderick , Daniel Booko Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

Jax and Brittany Need to Re-Evaluate Their Behavior

The Health Department has thoroughly inspected the establishment and awarded it with an impressive grade of A. However, despite this positive inspection, viewers have already formed a negative opinion about the bar, which may be difficult to change. The inspector wrote, "The complaint was not observed. No one in the facility was changing diapers in the bar at the time of the inspection. I discussed with the owner that employees and customers are not allowed to change baby diapers on the bar counter or on tables. It is the owner's responsibility to enforce this. Owner demonstrated understanding."

Jax and Brittany have been making headlines lately due to their split, which also seems to be highlighted in the video. A comment made by a viewer of the video stated, "Apparently, according to The Valley crew, 'adulting' is changing your kid's diaper in the middle of a restaurant while you scream at each other." Another viewer commented, "I need someone to tell me these two 'parents' are not changing a 3-year-old's dirty diaper on the surface of a bar, in a restaurant that serves food, in full view of the public/paying customers. It cannot be." This one-time occurrence should not repeat itself; however, Jax must take responsibility and ensure that such questionable hygiene practices are not repeated.

Watch the new season of The Valley Tuesdays at 9pm EST on Bravo. Stream all episodes the next day on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock