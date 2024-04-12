The Big Picture Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's marriage problems are a hot topic among Vanderpump Rules fans and fellow cast members.

Jax accidentally liked a shady comment about marrying his ex, Stassi Schroeder, causing tension in his relationship with Brittany.

Scheana Shay criticized Jax for his disrespectful behavior, highlighting the need for him to work on himself and treat Brittany better.

Fans first saw Jax Taylor on Vanderpump Rules in a relationship with Stassi Schroeder, who also worked for Lisa Vanderpump. When things were bad between them, it affected the workplace and other cast members. Today, Stassi is married to casting agent Beau Clark and they have one child. She's no longer on reality TV, but sometimes comments on it with her podcast.

Jax married Brittany Cartwright, who was a newer cast member on the Bravo show. They're currently on the spinoff, The Valley with other married couples. However, they're separated and are outspoken about their martial problems. Jax got attention for liking a shady comment and addressed it.

Taylor Claims It Was an Accident

Viewers have a lot to say about the decline of Jax and Brittany's marriage. "You should have married Stassi," someone commented on his Instagram. He liked it and it was noticed. Brittany had her costars from The Valley on the When Reality Hits podcast and they pointed this out to her. "Very weird. That’s so creepy," she told them. She's currently staying in an AirBnB with their three-year-old son, Cruz.

"Please say the rumor about you liking a comment about wishing you had married Stassi isn’t true?! You have the most amazing wife I hope you fight to keep her!" a fan commented on an Instagram video of Jax and Brittany filming their podcast. "Yeah I was going through liking comments and I didn't pay attention and accidentally hit like..most definitely was a mistake," he replied. The reel showed the married couple talking about love languages. "I mean just not nag me all the time," he told her, then laughed. Brittany joked about smacking him.

"I'm sure she wouldn't have to nag if you were pulling your weight," another person wrote. "Come on Jax, learn from your past mistakes! It's ALL on camera! Your wife is so sweet." The reality star defended himself. "I pull my weight. You are hearing one side," he claimed. "I do more than enough. That isn't the problem."

Scheana Shay also had something to say about Jax's Instagram activity. "I think Jax has a lot of work to do on himself, and [Brittany] deserves to be treated better and treated with respect and he hasn’t been doing that," she said on Watch What Happens Live. She then called him an idiot for liking the comment.