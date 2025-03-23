Throughout the early seasons of the iconic Vanderpump Rules, I would argue that Jax Taylor played a massive part in the show's success and the tremendous amount of entertainment that the show provided. Yes, we can all agree that throughout his time on the show, Jax was a serial cheater, liar, and manipulative, but there is no doubt that he was amazing for reality television. There were countless moments in the show that involved Jax where I thought to myself, "Yes. This is what reality television is all about." However, recently, I believe that Jax has run his course as a television personality because things are much darker now.

I do not have the opinion of Jax Taylor that I once did. Although I never condoned his behavior on Vanderpump Rules when it came to cheating and lying, I thought he was hilarious and brought the entertainment. Now, Jax brings nothing but negativity and drama. We can see that throughout Season 1 of The Valley and his public divorce from Brittany Cartwright. His attitude throughout Season 1, his treatment of Brittany, and his behavior make me think it would be easier for him and television to part ways.

'The Valley's' Jax and Brittany Are Irreparable

I am tired of watching Jax's inexcusable behavior toward Brittany. It has gone on long enough. We all saw Jax cheat on Brittany in Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules with Faith Stowers. Although Brittany chose to forgive, move on, and give him another chance, the couple filed for divorce in 2024. Once Jax opened up publicly about his substance abuse issues that he has dealt with since his 20s, Brittany took to social media to explain that although she tried to get help for Jax and push through his addiction, it ultimately played a huge role in their split. It caused issues that Brittany could never forgive.

I think enough is enough when it comes to watching Jax constantly berate Brittany and argue with her. He has openly admitted to being abusive in their relationship, so why even invite him back for Season 2? As I stated before, Jax is not the funny, entertaining man he once was. He is now more like a dark cloud looming over Bravo. He has a history of being abusive, and because of that, I think it would be best for everyone if he were not involved with television anymore. It would help Brittany and the production, and let Jax heal without the pressure of filming.

Jax Dismissed 'Vanderpump Rules' Production