Jax Taylor is no stranger to outbursts. He is the dramatic icon of Vanderpump Rules until he was no longer on the show but now he's back on The Valley. Now, the Bravo star has his own bar called Jax's Studio City. Following in the footsteps of his friends Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, you can find Taylor at the bar if you're lucky and he does host viewing parties of both Vanderpump Rules and The Valley there. Recently though, he made a commentary while the shows were going on that went viral on social media.

The video shows Taylor sitting at a table in the center of the room with a microphone, yelling about the shows. Popular Bravo influencer Kate Riccio posted the video on TikTok (and has since alleged that Taylor blocked her on Instagram because of the viral video). In the video, Taylor is heard yelling "Show me a scripted show and I’ll show you f*cking Vanderpump Rules. Scripted! Scripted! I’ve been on this show for nine f*cking years. This is scripted." Now, he's backtracking what he said while at his bar.

On his podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany that he hosts with his wife he's separated from, Brittany Cartwright. "My mouth gets me in trouble from time to time,” he said while Cartwright made it clear that she was not involved in this and that he should have never said anything. “I just wanna touch on a little something that happened last week that a lot of you guys saw. I did a little something at my bar last week, which I regretfully went on a rant about how Vanderpump Rules is scripted. I’m sure many of you listening right now have saw the videos, and I’m incredibly embarrassed by that."

So Why Did He Do It?

In his podcast, he went on to say that he was mad at Scheana Shay and Lala Kent about something and it then bled into his response to the series. He claimed that he learned something 10 minutes before the show started and so that anger fueled his response. Whether or not someone made him apologize because he is currently on a reality show on Bravo that exists because of Vanderpump Rules, his podcast response made it clear that while Taylor did go on a rant, Cartwright did not agree with him for doing so. Maybe the next watch party at Jax's Studio City will go...differently.