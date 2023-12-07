The Big Picture Kevin Smith is writing another movie starring Jay and Silent Bob, the iconic comedy duo from his View Askewniverse series.

The duo first appeared in Smith's 1994 film Clerks and have since been featured in multiple movies, including Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

The characters have also made appearances outside of Smith's films, such as in the animated series Clerks: The Animated Series and Scream 3.

Writer and director Kevin Smith is bringing back his iconic comedy duo for another movie. While speaking with PopCulture.com, Smith revealed that he is writing a new movie starring Jay and Silent Bob. The duo, played by Smith as Silent Bob and Jason Mewes as Jay, have appeared in multiple installments of Smith's View Askewniverse series.

In the interview, Smith revealed that he will be writing a third film that stars the characters. After appearing as supporting characters in several of his previous films, the duo was given the spotlight in 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, which followed them trying to stop a movie being made about them. A sequel, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, was released in 2019, which followed the duo trying to stop a reboot of the previous movie from being made. "Right now as we speak, I'm writing another Jay and Silent Bob movie," Smith said. "For me and Jay, we always kind of have fun doing those and stuff, so I lost a bet with him. And so I'm writing another Jay and Bob movie."

Jay and Silent Bob were first introduced in 1994's Clerks, which was also Smith's first film. In the film, Jay and Silent Bob were drug dealers who did business outside of Quick Stop and RST Video. The duo have also appeared in many of Smith's other movies, including 1995's Mallrats and 1999's Dogma. Jay is known for being energetic, while Silent Bob usually doesn't speak and relies on facial expressions and hand gestures to communicate. However, whenever a character needs help, Silent Bob then decides to speak and reveals words of wisdom, which he did for Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran) in Clerks and Holden McNeil (Ben Affleck) in 1997's Chasing Amy. The duo most recently appeared in last year's Clerks III.

Jay and Silent Bob's Appearance Outside of Kevin Smith's Films

Smith's comedy duo have also made appearances outside of Smith's films. An animated version of the duo appeared in ABC's Clerks: The Animated Series. However, unlike the movies, the animated versions sold fireworks outside of Quick Stop and RST Video instead of drugs. Smith and Mewes also made appearances as their characters in 2000's Scream 3. Smith himself would later direct a few episodes of The CW's The Flash. One episode from Season 4 of the series featured Smith and Mewes playing characters who were very similar to Jay and Silent Bob.

2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back is currently available to stream on Pluto TV in the U.S. A trailer for the film can be watched below:

