Check Out an Exclusive ‘Jay & Silent Bob Reboot’ Blooper Video

It’s been almost two decades since the last Jay & Silent Bob solo outing in Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, which makes Jay & Silent Bob Reboot that much more of a big deal, particularly if you’re like me and grew up endlessly renting Kevin Smith’s films from Blockbuster. To celebrate the film’s upcoming release on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital and On Demand, Collider has an exclusive blooper video featuring outtakes from the movie.

It’s a brief but fun collection of some pretty excellent exchanges between the cast, featuring Smith, Jason Mewes, Fred Armisen, Method Man and Redman, and even Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist. The absolute highlight is a courtroom scene between Craig Robinson, Justin Long, and Frankie Shaw in which Long’s character is irritatedly riffing on the other two. The clip will be available as a special feature on the Blu-ray and DVD. Check out the video and the movie’s official synopsis below.

–

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot hits Blu-ray, DVD, Digital, and On Demand January 21.