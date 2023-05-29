One of the most exciting cinematic surprises of 2023 so far is the Matthew Johnson directorial effort, BlackBerry. On paper, making a movie about the rise and fall of the BlackBerry cell phone would seem to be standard fodder for a basic biopic. Instead, Johnson rides the wave of growing derision for powerful technology companies and the exorbitantly wealthy to create a compelling story of ceaseless hubris and ambitions that were doomed from the start. Even when those BlackBerry phones were on top of the world, the influential people behind this device were so volatile that this success could never last.

It's an engaging and well-told ride punctuated by a great score by Jay McCarrol and some sharp dialogue. It’s also a feature that allows leading man Jay Baruchel to deliver exemplary work as the man behind the BlackBerry, Mike Lazaridis. Biopic lead roles can often be a crapshoot for actors, but they can lead to awards and extra notoriety. However, they can also be so reliant on pre-established tics and traits that they become extremely confining characters for actors to inhabit. Luckily, Baruchel excels in portraying a real-world tech genius, particularly in layering such a potent tragedy to this guy’s story.

What Movies Has Jay Baruchel Been In?

Jay Baruchel doing so well with the tragic underpinnings of his Blackberry protagonist is quite interesting given that his career has almost exclusively focused on comedies up to this point. Baruchel took off as a notable comedic character in the late 2000s by inhabiting often socially awkward and nerdy roles. Just look at a moment in Tropic Thunder, where his character waxes poetic about how the adult film sector is what helped ensure Blu-Ray's victory over HD DVD in the home video market, as a microcosm of the kind of people he was being asked to play. Baruchel carved out a respectable career in this field, especially since it led to him securing the lead voice-over role of Hiccup in the How to Train Your Dragon movies.

While Baruchel's expanded his creative efforts to include becoming a writer and director in recent years, his acting exploits haven't really involved a lot of dramatic heavy lifting save for supporting roles in a handful of indie features helmed by auteurs like Lone Scherfig and David Cronenberg. However, just because a comedic actor isn't heavily experienced in darker material doesn't mean they can't take on heftier parts. Adam Sandler's dramatic exploits were minimal before he crushed the lead role of Punch-Drunk Love while the idea of Bryan Cranston headlining a dark TV drama like Breaking Bad was ludicrous back when he was known as the dad from Malcolm in the Middle.

Much like with those two examples, part of why Baruchel’s work in Blackberry is so effective is that it’s cognizant of a comedic actor’s past rather than trying to erase it. Sandler was playing on tropes in his comedy films in Punch-Drunk Love while Cranston’s Walter White was handling the darker flipside to his sitcom dad from Malcolm in the Middle. Similarly, Baruchel is portraying in Blackberry a more complicated version of the tech-savvy nerdy guys he’s played in projects ranging from the 2014 RoboCop remake to The Sorcerer's Apprentice. Baruchel is taking a familiar archetype and then bringing it in exciting new directions, much like other great dramatic performances delivered by comedic performers.

What Makes Jay Baruchel So Great in 'BlackBerry'?

When we first meet Lazaridis in BlackBerry, he’s sitting in an office with work partner Douglas Fregin (Matt Johnson) waiting on a meeting with Jim Balsillie (Glenn Howerton). A recording device on Balsillie’s desk is letting out a soft ringing that’s driving Lazaridis bonkers, even though he’s seemingly the only person who cares about it. He proceeds to tear open the object, fix the issue causing the disruptive noise, and then place it back on Balsillie’s desk. At this moment, we see Lazaridis’s commitment to making things perfect and how he’s got the eyes and ears to notice the little things. It’s a character trait Baruchel nicely portrays without lapsing into a broad caricature.

Baruchel does great work realistically establishing the starting personality of Lazaridis as a guy who has trouble speaking up for himself but firmly has a solid moral compass. When he manages to confront Balsillie (who later becomes the co-CEO of Lazaridis and Fregin’s fledgling company) in a limo about how they should never lie to each other, it really leaves an impact because Baruchel’s done such fine work communicating, even in the subtlest pieces of body language, that this is a guy who often just lets people talk over him. When he’s standing up for himself or scoring a victory in a board meeting, we cheer for him. He’s a flawed but endearing underdog to who Baruchel lends real humanity.

He Doesn't Need to Rely on Dialogue

As the success of the BlackBerry phone explodes and Balsillie engages in increasingly duplicitous acts to keep the company afloat, Lazaridis begins to drift more and more towards morally questionable acts. Each step of the way feels organic in the hands of Baruchel and even consistent with the guy we initially meet struggling to speak up at a lunch meeting with Balsillie. In times of crisis, Lazaridis lets others do the talking and now he’s just deferring to other people and not sticking up for his old friends. The screenplay by Johnson and Matthew Miller makes it clear how Lazaridis would justify these moves to himself (namely that it's all in the service of making the BlackBerry as good as it can be) but it’s still a tragic fall from grace that Baruchel handles with such grace.

Even though Baruchel has often inhabited comedies with very broad erection or weed jokes, a key element making this character transition work so well is this man’s willingness to commit to very subtle dialogue-free acting. Baruchel’s hand gestures laced with uncertainty or pained facial expressions convey so much about the often tormented psyche of Lazaridis, especially in the early scenes of BlackBerry where he’s trying to figure out how much of his company he should defer to Balsillie. You can just see all the indecisiveness chewing away at this guy without Baruchel ever having to say a word. Baruchel can ace louder demonstrations of Lazaridis’s descent into darker impulses, but it’s in his subtlest moments that he proves his chops as a dramatic actor.

Jay Baruchel’s Final Scene in 'BlackBerry' Is Also His Greatest

At the start of BlackBerry, Lazaridis chalked up that annoying static sound on the recording device to the fact that it was made cheaply and quickly in China. For Lazaridis, this quality was emblematic of a company that didn’t care and informed his decision to make BlackBerry phones in America. However, in the final scenes of BlackBerry, a desperate Lazaridis finally acquiesces to a demand to make the BlackBerry Storm phones in China. In the final scene of the film, Lazaridis opens up a crate full of BlackBerry Storms, pulls out one of these phones, and hears a familiar incessant ringing noise. A quiet sense of defeat fills his face. All the moral compromises he’s made are distilled down to this one crate of phones.

It's an appropriately bittersweet ending that effectively demonstrates how far even the most audacious and well-meaning can tumble in the ruthless corporate world. It’s also a conclusion that leans heavily on Baruchel as an actor since there’s no dialogue here to communicate the feelings of Lazaridis. Everything rests on the shoulders of Baruchel’s skills with subtle physicality and facial expressions. This man is more than up to the task and his excellent work is why this ending is so remarkable. His quiet depiction of a man forced to stare down the gulf between where he started and where he is now is truly haunting.

Perhaps that’s not the kind of performance audiences would’ve thought Jay Baruchel could or ever would deliver after walking out of something like She’s Out of My League. But much like how Melissa McCarthy aced Can You Ever Forgive Me? even after anchoring Tammy, Baruchel is another comedic actor with plenty of chops when it comes to handling heavier performances. There are lots of reasons to adore the consistently transfixing BlackBerry, including its top-to-bottom stellar cast (Johnson is quite endearing as Fregin, for instance). But Jay Baruchel stands out as one of BlackBerry’s greatest assets and a key component in solidifying its tragic atmosphere.