With Easter Sunday now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with director Jay Chandrasekhar to talk about making the comedy. As you’ve seen in the trailers, Easter Sunday stars comedian Jo Koy and it’s his love-letter to his family and the Filipino-American community. Playing a fictionalized version of himself, the film has Koy returning home to his supportive yet demanding family to celebrate Easter festivities. As you can imagine, chaos ensues. Easter Sunday also stars Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Eva Noblezada, Lydia Gaston, Asif Ali, Rodney To, Eugene Cordero, Chandrasekhar, and Lou Diamond Phillips. The film was produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich.

During the wide-ranging interview, Chandrasekhar talked about what drew him to the project, how he ended up playing Koy’s agent in the film, the importance of representation, sticking to the script versus improv on set, what he learned from test screenings, how he shoots on set, and the status of Broken Lizard’s Super Troopers 3. In addition, he talks about why he created the free app Vouch Vault, which is designed to share the things you like or love with friends and followers.

COLLIDER: I'm always happy to talk with you. Let me start by saying, I'm really happy the film was made. I'm so happy when more of representation gets out there, so I really do hope it's a huge hit for you guys.

JAY CHANDRASEKHAR: Thank you. I really appreciate that.

I have a ton of questions, but I have to start with, for me, [what] might be one of the most important things, which is what is actually happening with Super Troopers 3: Winter Soldiers?

CHANDRASEKHAR: We have written draft seven and so when we get to about draft twenty, we'll start the machine up.

Does it really work like that with you guys?

CHANDRASEKHAR: Yeah, I mean, we wrote thirty-two drafts of Super Troopers 1, and we wrote thirty drafts of Super Troopers 2. It's just our process. But I will tell you this, we have a movie called Quasi, which we made. It's going to come out in December on Hulu, and it's a 13th-century French ... It's like murder, assassination, mystery. I play the King of France, Paul Soter plays the Pope, and Steve Lemme plays a hunchback. And it's a big international sort of ... It's a Monty Python movie.

I know Kevin directed that.

CHANDRASEKHAR: That's right. British accents, the whole.

I can't wait, number one. But number two, and my last thing on this, but does a lot change between draft five and fifteen when you're writing, or are you just tweaking scenes?

CHANDRASEKHAR: No, the five to fifteen, there a lot does change. We'll throw out entire plot lines and reorganize everything and bring back plot lines. And it's a process, but eventually, we get there.

You've directed a lot of TV. I'm just curious, what is it like for you stepping into the different ... Because every show has its own aesthetic and its own way of doing things. What is it like for you as a director when you're stepping in on, say, Resident Alien or some of the other things you've done, trying to hit their thing, but also make it your own?

CHANDRASEKHAR: Well, I just directed a show with Rob Lowe called UNstable, which is a new Netflix show that he and his son are doing, John Owen Lowe. I watch their pilot and go, "Okay, I get which lenses they're using." They seem to want to use a lot of two shots. Then I sit with the head writer on set, and we shoot the show and I say, "If I were working for another company, I would shoot a bunch of singles here." He goes, "I'll never use them." I say, "Okay. So I'm going to make these two shots perfect as though I would have singles."

And it's about rhythm. It's about taking out the pauses. It's about pausing when you're supposed to. For me, comedy is entirely about pace, rhythm and pace, rhythm and pace. And luckily Victor Fresco, who runs that show, agrees.

Jumping into why I get to talk to you. What was it about this material that said, "Oh, I want to be involved in this."

CHANDRASEKHAR: Well, I'm a Jo Koy fan, and it was his first movie, and he'd never acted before. And they said, "Can you go up there and make sure we end up with a good movie?" And to me, it's important for Jo to succeed. Because he's so successful as a standup, I'd hate for him to have a situation where he came into a movie, and it didn't quite work out.

I'm a standup, he's a standup. So I said to him, "We got to make a really funny movie because people are going to expect it to be ..." They're not like, "Hey, Filipinos are in it, it's great." They're going to want to be a really funny movie. Then we'll also have all these Filipinos in it, and then that part will advance the cause. So we agreed to just make sure we've made a full-on, funny movie.

I feel like the last few years there's been more representation in Hollywood, not a ton, but more. How do you look at it, in terms of what's been going on in the last few years?

CHANDRASEKHAR: I think that representation is a step-by-step thing. There was a point where it used to be, the immigrants were newer. And so more of the characters had their accents, and it was played for laughs, I mean. But it doesn't mean that was a bad time or that was wrong, it was just the way it was. I mean, there was a point where they'd play white guys in brown face with Peter Sellers. It wasn't wrong, it was just the way it was.

But we're progressing. Now here I am. I've directed this movie with a largely Filipino cast and a couple of Indians, and it's progress. We've got to give ourselves a little bit of a break here. They will look back on this time period in 2040 and go, "Ah, they were racist, and they didn't do enough of this." And it's like, "Okay. Well, I don't judge the past by the present's new rules."

So I think we're making great progress. I mean, and I think the thing to look at is Crazy Rich Asians and how well that did. And you go, "Wow, that wasn't just Asian people going." I mean, it was all sorts of people were in that audience, and it worked commercially. So if you work commercially, the reason Easter Sunday got made is because Crazy Rich Asians did so well. And if this movie can do well, then more movies will get made because of the business part of show business.

That is literally the reason I'm sitting in this room wanting to help you promote this movie, because I want more representation in Hollywood. The truth is, it'll only happen financially. When they make money, Hollywood will say we can do more.

CHANDRASEKHAR: As they should. These are expensive films. You don't just get to have a movie because you're of a certain race, it's just not how the system works.

You made me laugh in the movie with the lines about, "I'm losing you, the reception in the canyon." When did you realize you wanted to play the role, and who came up with that specific joke about the agent?

CHANDRASEKHAR: Well, when I signed up for the movie, the first thing I don't do is say, "Hey, I want to be in it." Because I want to be hired as a director and not ... I don't want people to think, "Ah, he's going to shove himself in it." So luckily, while we were casting, in order to come up and play that role, which was a two-day part, you had to quarantine for 14 days. We went to some famous people, and they're like, "I can't come up there and sit in an apartment for 14 days just to work two." And I was like, "All right."

And so over time, Amblin was like, "Look, if no one comes up here, you're playing the part." And I was like, "Hey, if you need me I'll play the part. I'm here already, it's up to you. I'm not advocating for myself, for sure." And it came down to it, they're like, "Will you play the part?" And I'm like, "Of course, I'll play the part." And then the joke itself, the main joke, which is that my character keeps hanging up on Jo Koy because he pretends to be going over Mulholland. One of the writers, Kate Angelo, is convinced that her agent sits at his desk and pretends to be on Mulholland and hangs up on her.

Tiffany Haddish is very funny in the movie. There's a great scene with her at the car. How much is that scripted? How much is that of them finding it in the moment? Can you take me through that?

CHANDRASEKHAR: Well, she came up, because of her close friendship with Jo Koy, they were teenagers doing standup together. Tiffany would take care of Jo's baby when Jo would go and do his set, and he'd come back, and she'd be changing his diapers. She worked, I think, three days on the movie, and she came up and quarantined for 14. She's such a big, famous, talented star, that we made sure that we wrote her a lot of what I think are really high-end jokes.

So we wrote this scene, and I'm like, "If you only say these jokes, I can pretty much guarantee that this is going to work." And of course, it's a cop pullover, and I've shot 20 cop pullovers, so I'm like, "I got that part." It's more the shape of their relationship and what the jokes are. So we wrote her a bunch of great jokes. And then she and Jo spent about five hours the night before she came on set, and they just created all sorts of little riffs and riffs off the jokes, but they riffed within the structure of the scene. And so when I got there the next day they're like, "We got these five riffs." I'm like, "What are they?" And then she'd tell me, I'm like, "Yes, of course. Sure. Of course, yes. Let's shoot them all."

So we shot all these little riffs and then, I've done a lot of improv and Tiffany's done, and so we just would improv with a cap on it. We'd just sort of be very structured. And that riff she does about naming the baby Subi, instead of—not Mercedes, not Lexus, not even Tesla, not Tessy—that was all her. But it was like, she did it once, and I'm like, "Go with that thing," and then she would go with that thing. But yeah, she'd improvised a good number of great jokes.

What was it like for you in the editing room, in terms of when you have comedians that are delivering possibly great alts, what is it like picking and choosing what you actually want to use?

CHANDRASEKHAR: Well, I like it because I get to choose, and so I just pick my favorite. And sometimes I'll cut something that I wasn't so sure about. I wasn't sure about Jo kissing Lou Diamond Phillips's fingers. Then somebody way at the end of the process was like, "What about that thing where he kisses his fingers?" And I'm like, "We really want to do that?" And they're like, "Yeah," we're like, "Okay." So I cut it into the movie, and we showed a crowd, and they roared, and I'm like, "Glad you said so."

That leads me to my next thing. Talk a little bit about what you learned about the movie from friends and family screenings and test screenings that impacted the finished film.

CHANDRASEKHAR: Well, first of all, the movie got good laughs. We were relieved that we were going to be entertaining. And second of all, it felt like people connected to the concept, which is a big concept of having a family and weird uncles and ball-breaking mother. And they were like, "This is a pretty universal dynamic." And that was nice to see. I mean, when you decide to make a movie and you're involved in writing the script, you're really just trying to say, "I believe this is the way it should be and I'm going to prove it to you." And then you see the audience react and you go, "See." And I know that's cocky and whatever, but that's all we're doing. I mean, the show part of show business is showing off. And we were happy that the theory we had was proved correct.

What was the toughest stuff, the things that you were most nervous about being able to pull off with the time and budget that you had?

CHANDRASEKHAR: Well, the big family scenes require everybody to know their lines. And luckily everybody did, because if they do, then you can really get good stuff. Otherwise, you're just desperately trying to catch up and running behind on time, so that was very important.

And then the car chase, I've shot a lot of car chases from Dukes of Hazzard, so I knew how to shoot this, but I just wanted it to be... We had much less time and many fewer cars. So it was a much more of a high-wire act just to get what we got, which I'm thrilled about, but it could have gone wrong if it rained.

When you are directing, do you typically look for... Do you expect to do, say, three takes, four takes, five takes on a scene? How are you thinking about it or how do you like to work on set?

CHANDRASEKHAR: I shoot one take of the master and then maybe a second take. Because there are only sections of the master that ever appear actually on-screen, which is the beginning and when somebody walks across a room. Then I try to really hone in on the two shots, because the two shots are where the actors can create their comedic rhythm. And if they keep the pace up enough, I love to use two shots because there's some Jo/Eugene Cordero two shots that I just kept long, six lines, eight lines and just let them be funny within it. But I kind of, I'll shoot four or five of those two shots, and then I'll make sure that the singles are delivered absolutely perfectly so that I can always go to them if I have to.

Do you typically like to use one camera, two cameras? Are you ever shooting multiple cameras when you're doing a comedy?

CHANDRASEKHAR: I'll shoot two cameras most of the time. If the DP is like, "I can't quite light it properly with the second camera," I'm like, "Forget it." Three cameras is hard, because you have to look at three images on the monitor, and you can't do it. Two you can kind of see two things at once, you can flick back and forth. I do occasionally shoot three cameras if it's like in the church scene. You could put a third camera in there, and it wasn't going to get in the way. In the picnic scene, I put a third camera because you're outside and the lighting is a little easier to manipulate that way.

You've directed all sorts of stuff. Is there a genre or a type of project that you've always been looking to do?

CHANDRASEKHAR: I have the answer.

And I know it's a little generic and you probably get asked this before but I want to know it.

CHANDRASEKHAR: I want to make a modern, '80s-style cop buddy movie that is super funny and also violent and the stakes are real. I want to make something in the world of 48 Hours, but I want to do it transnationally between New York and India.

I like this idea a lot. You've obviously thought about this for a little bit. Do you have a script in mind or this is just-

CHANDRASEKHAR: I've written about 35 pages of a script. I just haven't been able to focus because of Super Troopers 3 and some other things.

I really do want the Super Troopers 3 as a fan.

CHANDRASEKHAR: It's going to happen.

And I look forward to helping you promote the next Broken Lizard thing later this year.

CHANDRASEKHAR: Thank you. I will also tell you, I've built an app called Vouch Vault. And it's designed to be the Instagram of recommendations, and it's-

For movies and TV, or for-

CHANDRASEKHAR: Everything.

Okay, got it.

CHANDRASEKHAR: Okay. But the genesis of it was my rage against Rotten Tomatoes for the 36% Fresh rating we got for Super Troopers from 90 critics. When in fact, 250,000 civilians gave it a 90% Fresh rating. And I was steamed, and I'm like, "Who are these ..." Critics are just strangers. I'm like, "When's the last time you walked up to a stranger and said, 'Hey, what movie should I see?'"

Now I'll say this about critics, they have seen great movies, and they love movies. And so I want to know what they love. If you go to Vouch Vault and you sign up, you follow me, you'll see that I love Reservoir Dogs. You'll see that I love this book about New York City, The Epic of New York City. You'll see that I love this Italian place in Hollywood. You'll see that I love the Tesla car, the golf clubs, this podcast. It's just the stuff you love, just the stuff.

If you're following me, and you see something you haven't heard of but sounds intriguing, you push a button, and it goes into Try Vault. So on a Friday, when you're like, "What should I watch," you have a whole bunch of things in your Try Vault, like The Offer or-

That's interesting, if you don't mind me asking, does it correlate? So it's like you're picking from individuals, or is there also a way of bringing a lot of recommendations together?

CHANDRASEKHAR: Well, initially it's individuals. The best way for you to join is to join with two or three friends and be like, "This sushi restaurant's great." Or you're going to Paris. Well, I put in this Paris bike trip. Or if you follow celebrities or influencers or whatever, you like them already so you listen to their tastes. Maria Menounos recommended a bag that's on wheels.

It's really that, but eventually, as we get the numbers up, we'll tell you, "Hey, you know you pair ... There's an Australian in Sydney, and you have 80% agreement on these things. So you might want to look at the other 20%, you might find some things you might like."

On that note, I really do hope it's a huge hit for you guys.

CHANDRASEKHAR: Thank you.