After producing the all-Black western The Harder They Fall for Netflix, Jay-Z is returning to the streamer to produce an adaptation of Dwayne Alexander Smith's novel Forty Acres, which is described as a cross between The Firm and Get Out.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker will adapt the book, which follows a Civil Rights attorney who must fight for survival when he’s invited to join an elite black organization with a mind-blowing secret. That's a juicy logline that invites all kinds of speculation and conspiracy theories, so sign me up! It sounds like a grown-up version of The Skulls with Black leads, so I'm actually really interested to see who winds up directing this movie, because there's a lot of potential in this premise.

Coker will join Jay-Z as a producer along with Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment and James Lassiter, the latter of whom also produced The Harder They Fall. Author Smith will executive produce alongside Mike Epps, Niles Kirchner, Bill Strauss and Kapital's Dana Honor, and the project is still in early development at Netflix, so casting conversations are still a ways off.

Forty Acres was actually pitched to Kapital as a potential TV series, though Kaplan thought the book would work better as a movie, and decided to make Forty Acres his company's first feature project. The movie reunites him with Jay-Z and Lassiter, as the trio are also behind ABC's upcoming limited series Women of the Movement.

Coker is a former journalist who now has an overall deal for television at Amazon, which is why he was able to take Forty Acres to Netflix, where he served as creator, showrunner and executive producer of the streamer's stylish Marvel series Luke Cage. His feature credits include Creed II, Lowriders and the Notorious B.I.G. biopic Notorious, though he also had a hand in writing the music biopics Straight Outta Compton and All Eyez on Me. Coker is also writing a sequel to Mark Wahlberg's 2005 movie Four Brothers for Paramount, which has also hired him to adapt Gucci Mane's autobiography Diary of a Trap God.

