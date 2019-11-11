Exclusive: ‘The Batman’ Adds Up-and-Coming Juilliard Grad Jayme Lawson

0

Up-and-coming actress Jayme Lawson, who recently graduated from Juilliard, has landed a notable role alongside Robert Pattinson in The Batman, Collider has exclusively learned.

Matt Reeves is directing the superhero movie, which will star Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, while Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis are in talks to play the Penguin and Alfred Pennyworth, respectively. Reeves also co-wrote the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin, and is producing alongside Dylan Clark.

Lawson’s role is being kept under wraps, but it’s a major get for the young actress, who is fresh out of Juilliard. She doesn’t even have an IMDb page yet, but she has signed with UTA, who will surely receive a flood of incoming calls about Lawson now that she’s in talks for a role in the hottest project in town.

While training at Juilliard, Lawson played Juliet in Romeo and Juliet as well as the title role in Hamlet, and she has also played Lady Macbeth onstage. She also stars as the Lady in Red in For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf, which is now playing at the Public Theater for the first time since its premiere in 1976.

Coincidentally, in a video posted on Juilliard’s website that has been made private since the initial publication of this story, Lawson reveals that Catwoman is her dream role. Well, Kravitz may have won that plum part, but it’s still kind of amazing that The Batman is the first film Lawson has been cast in. Stay tuned to Collider for more details on her role as they become available.

Warner Bros. has given several up-and-comers their big breaks in recent years, including casting Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Golding in Crazy Rich Asians, Sophia Lillis in It: Chapter One and the impressive Kyliegh Curran as Abra Stone in Doctor Sleep. The studio will unleash The Batman on June 25, 2021. For a full rundown of all the upcoming DC movies in the works, click here.