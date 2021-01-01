With Chilling Adventures of Sabrina coming to a close when Part 4 hits Netflix on Friday, December 31st, we took a moment to look back on the experience of making the show with stars Jaz Sinclair and Lachlan Watson. Having watched the pair consistently hone their craft more and more since the series first debuted back in 2018, I’m a big believer Sinclair and Watson are bound for big, new things post-Sabrina, especially with four-season’s worth of knowhow in their back pockets.

While discussing lessons learned that they’ll take with them to future projects, Sinclair highlighted the influence of her co-stars, a real standout in that department being Michelle Gomez:

“I learned a lot from watching actors like Michelle Gomez and Richard Coyle and Miranda Otto, but particularly in the beginning Michelle because I’ve never seen someone so fearlessly wild. [Laughs] In her work, her choices were just out there and big and brave, but never wrong because she was having fun. It was never off. The flavor was right. I think for me, something that I learned how to do by the end was read it and just be like, ‘What do I want to do? What do I think would be funny? How can I make this really fun for me rather than trying to do it right?’ Instead, figuring out how much space I can take up in this room and really taking my time with things.”

Image via Netflix

Watson boiled it down to one very specific on-set skill, being able to cry in a scene:

“I think in a literal sense, I specifically remember my very very first day on set I had to cry. It was Part 1 with my black eye when we were walking through the parking lot of Baxter High and I was like, ‘I started the fight;’ it was that one. And so I had to be actively sobbing, having a panic attack. And, at the time, I was like, ‘Oh, then I should just have a panic attack.’ So I just had a six hour panic attack because I thought that that’s what I was supposed to do at a little 16-year-old ‘I know how to act’ headspace. And then one of my last scenes on Sabrina is a really emotional one where we had to shed some tears and I just learned how to really trust myself and to take care of myself and distinguish my job from myself, my well being.”

Image via Netflix

If you’d like to hear more on this straight from Sinclair and Watson, check out the video interview at the top of this article. And that’s not all! We’ll also have a spoiler-heavy conversation with Sinclair and Watson for you when Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 arrives on Netflix this holiday weekend.

Jaz Sinclair and Lachlan Watson:

The “new tool in their acting toolkits” that they’d credit to working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

