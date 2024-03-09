While the internet quickly surpasses movies as people's favorite entertainment, music is still very much in people's lives, whether they like it or not. Music is ingrained into everyday life, whether on social media vids, long car rides, or blaring inside a store while shoppers buy clothing. Hollywood would be leaving money on the table not to make movies about the art of music.

Even though Jazz has somewhat fizzled out, one can argue that Jazz has some of the most distinct films out of all the genres of music. The very first talkie film ever made was 1927's The Jazz Singer, changing the course of Hollywood forever. From films like Chicago to La La Land, something about the stories surrounding this style of music invigorates filmmakers to leave their mark on cinema.

10 'Cabin in the Sky' (1943)

Directed by Vincente Minnelli and Busby Berkeley

Legendary director Vincente Minnelli directs this musical about a dead singer resurrected by an angel and given six months to live a better life or go to hell. Despite being banned in several states for its cast, the film still made 1,719,000 dollars.

This musical is jam-packed with Jazz legends like Lena Horne, Duke Ellington, and Louise Armstrong. The music is the obvious standout in this film, with genius jazz arrangements full of hilarious one-liners and punchlines. Music aside, the characters are also fun; fans want to spend more time with them. The film also delivers a sweet message of man's ability to be redeemed.

9 Stormy Weather (1943)

Directed by Andrew L. Stone

This jazz musical, loosely based on the life of its star, Bo Jangles, has a legendary dance number that icon Fred Estsair called the greatest movie musical number he'd ever seen.

Lena Horne shines in her first leading role, singing beautiful jazz standards, including her classic version of Stormy Weather. Meanwhile, Bo Jangles shows he's a true jack of all trades, singing, tapping, and making the audience laugh. However, tap dancing makes this film stand out from others then and now, including the duo The Nicholas Brothers, who steal the show with their high-flying, breathtaking number. This film also notably shows various types of black people instead of in a monolith, making fans wonder what would have happened if MGM had doubled down on this trend.

8 High Society (1956)

Directed by Charles Walters

Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra star in this musical about a married woman trapped in a love triangle on the eve of her marriage to another man. This film incorporated the Newport Jazz Festival into the movie, scoring greats like Louis Armstrong as supporting characters.

This lighthearted musical celebrates Jazz with smooth, playful music numbers by greats while delivering a fun love triangle with two charismatic jazz legends and the enchanting Grace Kelly. Seeing this all-star cast of legends bantering and exchanging insults is worth the watch, even for those who aren't jazz enthusiasts. That said, numbers like Crosby and Armstrong's "Now You Has Jazz" are so creative and catchy that some watchers might find a new appreciation for the genre by the film's closing.

7 Bird (1988)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood's moody biopic about troubled musician Charlie Parker was a critical success and nabbed Eastwood a Best Director nom at the Golden Globes. More importantly, it was the world's first introduction to Forest Whitaker's powerful acting prowess, with Whitaker nominated for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival.

Eastwood directs a dark, reflective character study, manically jumping around different moments in Parker's life while still having a certain rhythm, like a jazz song. The performances by Forest Whitaker and Diane Verona are just as impressive. The duo makes the audience feel uncomfortable, like they're intruding on intimate moments between this couple, as Parker's addiction causes tension between him and his wife. While the film doesn't shy away from Parker's dark side, the audience still sympathizes with him. Eastwood shows every dimension of Parker, bad and good, allowing audiences to feel invested in him, which is all fans can ask of a biopic.

6 That Thing You Do (1996)

Directed by Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks's directorial debut, about the meteoric rise of a fictitious band that's an amalgamation of different groups in the 60s, was not only a critical darling but resulted in a billboard hit of the same name. This is no easy feat since the hit song in the pseudo world of a film is rarely good enough to become a hit in the real world.

This nostalgic film invokes the fun, bubble gum pop, wholesome feeling of popular culture in the early 60s. The film perfectly sucks viewers into the fashion, rock, and euphoria of the period. It also shows how rock overshadowed jazz, even as it considers jazz the purer art form, with lead singer Del losing his way after choosing rock over jazz. Hanks perfectly mirrors Beatles Mania as the band deals with the pitfalls of rising to fame and learning to appreciate the simple things in life.

5 Chicago (2002)

Directed by Rob Marshall

This film and Moulin Rouge are responsible for bringing back big musicals after a long drought during the 90s. Richard Gear and Renée Zellweger star in this period piece about a vaudeville star on trial for murder. The box office smash won six Oscars, including Best Picture at the Oscars.

This dark musical calls back to the golden age of musicals, with grand set pieces, extravagant glittery costumes, and sets that are a feast for the eyes. Every musical number has a distinctive look that sets it apart from the others. The music numbers also feel unique from others. They cut back and forth from what's happening in the real world to the characters on stage, performing symbolic imagery representing how they're feeling now. The stage almost becomes the character's mental state and describes how the main character only feels herself on a stage. While the dialogue scenes are sparse, even those are riveting in their own way.

4 La La Land (2016)

Directed by Damian Chazelle

A director's second film winning six Oscars, including Best Director, isn't normal, but neither is Damian Chazel directing. This film is about a floundering jazz musician and an inspiring actress who help each other achieve their dreams, making audiences who typically would never be caught dead at a musical rush to the theaters, grossing over 400 million dollars.

This feel-good film is like a modern version of a 50s musical with catchy jazz tunes, tap dancing, and snappy dialogue. It also shows lots of references and commentary on the jazz genre. This film gives a nice balance between having enough songs not to be annoying and enough dialogue to connect to the characters. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling take a simplistic story and give it stakes. Stone and Gosling make audiences who aren't artists feel the magnitude of how important it is for an artist to make a career out of their art.

3 Whiplash (2014)

Directed by Damian Shazelle

Shazell's debut film is based on his short film about a self-involved, mentally abusive band director and his pupil. The psychological drama made Shazelle the hot new director to watch that year, with the film being nominated for five Oscars and making $49 million on a budget of $3.3 million.

This intense film plays with the thin line between dedication and obsession. J.K Simmons's Oscar-winning performance is intimidating and, at times, diabolic as his character pushes his young pupil, Andrew, to the edge. The film interestingly highlights victims of abuse loyalty to their abusers. After everything Andrew goes through, he still finds it hard to part with his mentor. Ironically, Andrew does become an amazing jazz drummer, leaving the audience questioning if maybe his abusers' methods were valid after all.

2 Some Like It Hot (1959)

Directed by Billy Wilder

Before Mrs. Doubtfire or Tootsie, this film about two Jazz players who dress like women to avoid the mob, was a critical and financial success, making 25 million dollars. Its success also helped dismantle the Motion Picture Production Code.

This hit film is comedy at its best, putting its stars in precarious situations, not afraid to be inappropriate or play with racy topics like bisexuality and impotence. Tony Curtis and Jack Lemon's transformation into women is hilarious as they go from leering and objectifying women to being leered at and objectified. Marylin Monroe also shows comedic timing and nuance most fans didn't know she possessed, making this one of her greatest performances.

1 Mo' Better Blues (1990)

Directed by Spike Lee

Denzel Washington shines in this odyssey of a trumpet player whose selfish behavior threatens to ruin all of his relationships. The main character, Bleek, was based on Spike Lee's father, who also composed the score.

The movie sucks you into the smokey club jazz scene, and you can see Lee's appreciation and love for the genre. There are even whole scenes where they do nothing but play Jazz and fans watch the plot unfold silently in the background. Denzel commands the screen, making this egotistical character charming with the help of Lee's abstract camera techniques like his famous floating dolly shot and other unique storytelling devices. Fans feel like they've seen someone's life go by as they watch this self-absorbed trumpet player discover music and talent can never replace people.

