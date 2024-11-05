The Big Picture JB Smoove hosts Prime Video's Buy It Now, giving entrepreneurs a chance to pitch products and win $20k.

Show blends shopping, entertainment, and JB's vibrant personality to create an engaging and fun experience.

Buy It Now encourages audience engagement, offers feedback, and features celebrity judges like Gwyneth Paltrow.

JB Smoove is best known as an actor and comedian. Best known for his role in HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, he's back to help bring another amazing project to the screen as the host of Prime Video's Buy It Now. This new show is an entrepreneur's dream as contestants get the chance to showcase their products before a studio audience. Each contestant gets to stand beside JB Smoove with 90 seconds on the clock to pitch their product to potential customers called the 100. If the audience likes the product and its price, the contestants then get to go in front of a panel of Amazon executives and guest celebrity judges. The panel decides which entrepreneur will have their products join Amazon's exclusive Buy It Now Store and win $20,000.

This show is going to provide countless individuals with a chance to showcase their talents and ideas on a platform that could elevate their businesses to new heights. JB Smoove is committed to guiding these contestants, emphasizing that this is their moment to shine. He aims to ensure they seize this incredible opportunity. "I don't want to toot my own horn, but I think I am the kind of person that works well with other people because I'm a good motivator and I like to have fun," he said. JB Smoove is the perfect host for this show because he brings an inviting and exciting energy to watch, and this helps those entrepreneurs have the confidence to pitch why their product deserves to win on Buy It Now.

JB Smoove Thrives in New Game Show

Buy It Now has the perfect element of shopping, entertainment, and comedy with the perfect host. JB Smoove's vibrant personality is perfect for the show. Viewers experience a different side of the retail world, and JB calls it his playground. "You know, you are most comfortable when it works for you. They built a playground, basically. Everywhere you look, there is something to do and something to talk about. I've got monitors over here, I've got 100 people in front of me, and we've got celebrity judges here who have done this. Some of them are billionaires, and I'm just helping the contestants try to get there." JB adds the perfect balance to this newly interactive approach with entrepreneurs.

Related Are Game Shows the New Sitcoms? Back in the 1980s and 1990s, during the golden age of sitcoms, many American networks dedicated their primetime TV slots to comedies. However, over the years, sitcoms have experienced a steady decline. Filling in that void is the game show and the key factor is the popularity of the host. Today, game shows are the new sitcoms. With comedy legends like Steve Harvey and Drew Carey at the helm, game shows are reclaiming the primetime positions. The clever blend of humor and competition keeps viewers laughing. Nothing beats the fun of engaging in an interactive activity. Which makes shows like Family Feud and Wheel of Fortune a winning ticket.

This show serves as a curated space for discovering new and exciting products. Each episode showcases a range of items being pitched, from quirky gadgets to practical home solutions. Still, the products are presented in a way that makes shopping feel fun and accessible. One of the standout features of Buy It Now is its emphasis on audience engagement. Audience members are equipped with lights that allow them to express their opinions—green for products they love and red for those they don't. The show encourages audience participation, inviting them to ask questions and share their insights on the featured products. "I consider this show a win, win, win for entrepreneurs. You get a chance to present to the consumer and get feedback, and if you get ten or more green lights, you get a chance to talk to the panel of judges like Gwyneth Paltrow, Tony Hawk, Anthony Anderson, and others. This will help you grow as an entrepreneur, and your product will still get sales because millions of viewers are seeing it." This two-way communication between creator and consumer creates a new sense of community, creating a shared experience beyond the traditional shopping format.

‘Buy It Now’ Is Not Your Typical Game Show

Close

When asked, "How did the concept of this show come about?" JB Smoove admits, "You know they just called me about it. But when you're on a show like this, it can't look too robotic because robotic is boring. In this day and age of TV, you want to work all the senses to keep people engaged." Buy It Now is more than just a shopping show; it's a vibrant celebration of creativity, humor, and the joy of discovery. Whether you're a dedicated online shopper or just someone looking for a good laugh, Buy It Now on Prime Video is a show worth tuning into. Its fresh concept and engaging host promises to be a hit, making it a must-watch for anyone looking to enhance their retail experience with a dose of laughter.

Buy It Now is now streaming on Prime Video. Watch the full interview with him above.

Watch on Prime Video