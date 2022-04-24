The tale of Jean-Claude van Damme is not always the most uplifting of ones. From his humble origins growing up in Brussels, dreaming dreams of becoming a famous actor while working as a florist to support himself, to his success as one of the most iconic action stars of his time feels like exactly the sort of rags-to-riches story Hollywood would write itself. His decision to pack up his things and move to America in pursuit of his dream, working a variety of odd jobs to make ends meet while occasionally earning bit roles in low-budget films, only to finally strike gold after six years of hardship with the release of his breakout film Bloodsport, is stuff even the most coldblooded of people can find inspirational. But, as real-life so often reminds us, there’s no such thing as happily ever after. By the mid-1990s he had developed a serious drug habit, and a string of behind-the-scenes controversies (combined with a heavily typecast image) put a dampener on his career. By the turn of the century his career largely consisted of bland straight-to-DVD releases that relied solely on nostalgia for a bygone era, hardly the stuff of Hollywood gold. Outside of that, his reputation for colorful proverbs on a range of topics (such as his infamous brag about being able to crack walnuts with his buttocks) have made him the subject of much mockery. That young kid from Brussels may have achieved his goal of Hollywood stardom, but it probably wasn’t the idyllic paradise he’d hoped for.

It is exactly this fractured dream that forms the basis of JCVD, a 2008 crime drama that boasts not only Van Damme’s greatest performance, but also serves as a fascinating examination of his career and the plight of becoming a famous actor. The film, a meta-fictional drama directed by Mabrouk el Mechri, sees Van Damme taking on the most challenging role of his career: himself. Van Damme, an out-of-luck actor who is currently losing a custody battle for his daughter to his latest ex-wife, finds his situation going from bad to worse when he finds himself embroiled in a post office heist in his hometown of Brussels. But this plotline is very much just a foundation from which to analyze Van Damme as a person, with all his past digressions (such as his aforementioned drug addiction or his declining relevance in mainstream movies) being laid bare in all their unwavering torment. It’s a brave decision for Van Damme to appear in a role that is as unflinchingly brutal as this, but the result is one of the most compelling films about films ever made, and one that proves that Van Damme is capable of far more than just mindless action.

The opening of JCVD establishes the film’s thesis perfectly. Barely one second has elapsed before Van Damme has deployed his signature kick on an unsuspecting guard, with the camera then pulling back to indulge the audience with an impressive one-shot action scene as he slaughters his way through an enemy guerrilla camp. It’s a sequence that evokes memories of the Vietnam War opening from Universal Solider, one of his most successful films, but it’s also one that exists for more than just inane violence. In reality this is nothing more than a film set, and the excitement of the previous minutes quickly disintegrates when Van Damme begins arguing with the director about how demanding it is for a nearly fifty-year-old actor to perform all these stunts in one unbroken shot. Not that the director cares, since he seems more concerned about throwing darts into a picture of the Hollywood sign (hardly the most subtle piece of imagery) while complaining that his lead actor still thinks they’re making the next Citizen Kane. It’s a moment that perfectly encapsulates Van Damme. He’s an actor with an unquestionable love for cinema who wants to make films he can be proud of, but his reputation for appearing in cheesy action films means he’s stuck remaking the same films over and over again. It’s hard to shake the feeling that Van Damme has had this exact conversation with many of his directors, and it lays the groundwork for the bitter self-reflection to come.

It also serves as the perfect transition to the next scene, a courtroom hearing for custody of his daughter that Van Damme is losing badly. His ex-wife’s lawyer argues that a man whose career revolves around such violent films (which involves running down a checklist of all the ways Van Damme has died in one of his films, all of which refer to a genuine film) is ill-suited to raise a child. Van Damme tries to defend these roles by saying they put food on his family’s table, but his words fall on deaf ears. The argument that violent films inspire real-life violence is as old as cinema itself, and one that will continue to be debated for many years to come, but to see the impact it has on an actor long after the camera has stopped rolling, someone who was merely following words on a script before turning in their costume and going home, illustrates a tragic side to Van Damme that even his most ardent of fans may have overlooked. Of course, this is still just a film, and it’s important to remember that this is a piece of fiction that opts to capture the essence of Van Damme’s career rather than focusing on specific incidents that actually happened, but scenes such as this echo his life with such frightening accuracy that JCVD can feel closer to a documentary at points.

Disgruntled by the whole experience, Van Damme retreats from the broken dreams of Los Angeles to the comfort of Brussels. The people love him, and he can’t even walk down the street without being hounded for a selfie. The annoyance he feels could kill from looks alone, but his need to retain his dwindling reputation causes him to indulge in their wishes. On paper it’s a rather simple scene, showcasing an event actors will have to go through on an almost daily basis, but the knowledge of the hurt he is suffering through, combined with the clueless pedestrians who see him as just a movie star rather than a real person, make it a quietly tragic scene. It’s also a showcase for his acting abilities, which far exceed what the average moviegoer may suspect him capable of. It’s a performance that favors subtlety over grand gestures, such as when his fake delight at taking photographs with fans fades away the second the camera is off him, only for it to effortlessly return when they decide they want another. It’s a situation he’s been in thousands of times, and he barrels through it in barely twenty seconds so he can finally be on his way and receive a much-needed wire transfer. If only he had paid more attention to his fans, however, rather than hurrying to get his money, as it would have avoided him walking into a post office moments before its robbers barricaded the door, thus beginning the film’s central plotline.

The concept of Van Damme being stuck inside a post office during a heist and having to fight his way out while saving as many hostages as he can sounds like exactly the plot of one of his films. But JCVD is not an ordinary Van Damme film, and any potential for senseless carnage to please his typical viewer is quickly shot down. Van Damme may be one of cinemas most recognizable action stars, but off-camera he is a far more vulnerable and broken man who is just as terrified as the unfortunate hostages who hoped he would be their knight in shining armor. The inclusion of tropes from his previous films, albeit ones that are radically changed due to the film’s wider context, make for a rather drab experience. Watching Van Damme perform his signature kick to knock a cigarette out of someone’s mouth would normally be glorious to watch, but knowing that he’s only doing it under the threat of a hostage getting killed (with Van Damme appearing to be in physical pain when performing it) makes it less exciting and more sad to watch.

The self-pity reaches its apex during the film’s standout sequence, a six-minute monologue where Van Damme breaks the fourth wall to address the audience directly. It’s one of the most damning speeches an actor has ever given about themselves, with Van Damme leaving his semi-fictionalized version behind to address his career, his failed marriages, and his history of drug use. In Van Damme tradition it can skew a little too vivid for its own good, but it’s also an utterly fascinating sequence as he pours his soul onto the screen for the world to watch, consequences be damned. The moment when Van Damme bursts into tears at the thought of dying in such an absurd situation, without ever truly realizing his dream of becoming the good father that he so badly wants to be, is the absolute peak of his career. By filming it in one unbroken take (no doubt a contrast to the action-fueled unbroken take that opened the film) with the camera never leaving Van Damme’s face, El Mechri is able to craft a shocking beautiful moment that any actor would be proud of.

JCVD’s final moments form the perfect cap on the film’s message. Van Damme is escorted at gunpoint out of the post office, with a crowd of police officers waiting for a clean shot with which to finally end this carnage. But this isn’t an innocent civilian we’re talking about, this is Jean-Claude van Damme, who takes the initiative to roundhouse kick his assailant to a chorus of cheers from his onlookers. Except that’s not what happened, with the image being nothing more than a figment of Van Damme’s imagination that just makes him look more pathetic than anything else. Real-life is far less interesting, with Van Damme just unadventurously elbowing his kidnapper before the police do all the hard work. And even after everything he still finds himself in jail for a year. If Van Damme films typically end in a blaze of explosions with his latest love interest pining over him, JCVD ends with him in an even worse situation than when he started. A downbeat image, but one made even more tragic in retrospect. While JCVD should have led to a career resurgence for the actor, it ultimately fell under the radar. These days his career is still dominated by straight-to-DVD trash which, in a strange way, serves as a fitting coda that confirms that harsh truths JCVD spent its runtime expounding. Those looking for a more traditional Van Damme experience may find it underwhelming, but for everyone else it makes for a fascinating examination into the life of a Hollywood actor, and one that is only enhanced by familiarity of his work.

