Despite directing the upcoming aviation film Devotion, director J.D. Dillard is no longer attached to Disney's upcoming sequel to The Rocketeer, The Return of the Rocketeer. The director, whose new film comes out on November 23, revealed in an interview with The Wrap that he is "no longer on" that film, as well as no longer being attached to direct a Star Wars film, as was first reported in 2020.

This story is developing.