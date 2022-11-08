J.D. Dillard is no longer attached to direct any Star Wars movies, according to reporting by The Wrap. This news comes a few weeks ahead of the release of his Korean War film Devotion, and on the heels of reports that indicated that Shawn Levy is in talks to direct a Star Wars film. In addition to the unfortunate news that Dillard has walked away from his plans for a galaxy far, far away, the report also revealed that he is no longer attached to the Rocketeer sequel he was set to direct. The plans for the sequel were set into motion two years ago, but it is unclear if someone else will step in to helm the sequel or if the project is scrapped entirely.

