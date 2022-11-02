Fan favorite action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to star in the action feature Silent Kill, Deadline has reported. The movie is helmed by Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth fame Anthony Hickox, who also penned down the screenplay. The film will follow four mercenaries who find a hidden treasure in the Congo and decide to bury it and to meet back at the same spot in three years to split the fortune evenly. However, things don’t go as planned and take a different turn. Along with Van Damme, the movie also features NFL star-turned-actor Vernon Davis, Rafael Amaya, and Madalina Anea.

Speaking of the project, executive producer Andrea Iervolino said, “One of the all-time great action stars, Jean-Claude Van Damme has cultivated a worldwide fanbase that will absolutely love this adrenaline-fueled movie that starts fast and never takes it’s foot off the gas pedal. It's Van Damme doing what everyone loves watching him do.” Van Damme recently voiced a character called Jean-Clawed in the animation film Minions: The Rise of Gru, he also voiced Master Croc in the Kung Fu Panda franchise. He was also seen in David Charhon’s Netflix feature The Last Mercenary alongside Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla and Samir Decazza, Pasha Patriki’s action thriller Black Water which marked his fifth collaboration with actor Dolph Lundgren. He is well known for action features like Kickboxer franchise, Lionheart, Death Warrant, Double Impact, Universal Soldier, Street Fighter, Sudden Death, and The Quest among others.

Anea is one of Romania's most sought-after actresses having credits like Watcher, The Hard Way, Far, and will be next seen in Maria Dragoi’s Maria Tanase in the titular role. Mexican star Amaya is known for features like The Lord of Skies, and Spanish series such as Hospital Central and Doctor Mateo. Former footballer Davis has been seen in features like A Day to Die, A Message from Brianna, Red Winter, and more to his credit.

RELATED: Jean-Claude Van Damme Doesn't Care if You Think His Movies Are Cheesy

English filmmaker Hickox is better known for his work in horror genre with features like Waxwork and its sequel, Waxwork II: Lost in Time, Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat, Hellraiser III, and Warlock: The Armageddon. With a talented cast and crew Silent Kill is shaping up to be a thrilling action feature that will keep the fans on the edge of their seats. The feature is produced by Van Damme and Joram Moreka while executive producers include Iervolino, Monika Bacardi, Ovidiu Toma, and Bradly Gentz. Principal photography is due to commence in early 2023.