The Big Picture Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as Russell Hatch in the action-packed film Darkness of Man.

The movie features an ensemble cast including Shannen Doherty and Kristanna Loken.

Darkness of Man is set to release soon.

Jean-Claude Van Damme is snapping back into action in a string of exclusive images for the action star’s upcoming movie, Darkness of Man. In his latest high-octane performance, the legendary actor will appear in the role of Russell Hatch, a former Interpol operative who has seen better and more fulfilling days. Hatch’s tumultuous past is coming back with a vengeance after a turf war breaks out between rivaling street gangs with a young man that the ex-Interpol agent was tasked to protect caught in the middle of it. Prepared to fulfill his promise by any means necessary, Hatch grabs his gun and seamlessly transitions into a life he thought long buried in the past.

Along with Van Damme steering his latest vehicle from the driver’s seat, Darkness of Man also features an ensemble cast that includes Shannen Doherty (Charmed), Kristanna Loken (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines), Spencer Breslin (The Cat in the Hat), Emerson Min (Always Be My Maybe), and Kirk “Sticky Fingaz” Jones (Flight of the Phoenix). James Cullen Bressack, the filmmaker behind other high-octane titles including the Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon-led Hot Seat and the Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray-fronted Fortress, directed the feature from a script he co-wrote with Alethea Cho.

Our exclusive set of images begins to lay the building blocks for what audiences can expect to see when Darkness of Man arrives on digital on May 21. While Van Damme may be down-and-out in one picture that shows him stuck in a hospital bed, the others reveal that the hero is back on his feet in no time, tracking down his enemies one by one. There are also some terrific action shots of other actors, including Jones, Min, and ensemble member Andrey Ivchenko, the latter of whom appears in a standoff against the movie’s protagonist.

What Else Is Jean-Claude Van Damme Up To?

With a credit sheet long enough to wrap around the world, Van Damme has laid back on projects at this time in his life - but that’s not to say that he’s fully retired from acting. The martial arts expert has done no such thing, with Darkness of Man being a primary example of his zest and passion for his line of work. Although things are slowing down and Van Damme is enjoying his peace and relaxation after a fruitful and lengthy career, the actor still has his name attached to call sheets, including Anthony Hickox’s Silent Kill.

Check out the exclusive new images for Darkness of Man in the gallery above, the poster below, and be sure to watch Van Damme get into the zone when the film releases soon.