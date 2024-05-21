The Big Picture Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as Interpol op Russell Hatch in an exclusive sneak peek of Darkness of Man.

The intense seven-minute teaser showcases Hatch dealing with past ghosts and facing the dangerous streets of LA.

Directed by James Cullen Bressack, the film is available on Digital now.

Get into the mind of Jean-Claude Van Damme in an exclusive to Collider extended sneak peek of the action star’s latest film, Darkness of Man. The movie is now available for purchase on digital, and our close-up look serves as the perfect backdrop teaser of the gritty drama that audiences will be jumping into. Directed by James Cullen Bressack (Hot Seat), the film also features performances from Shannen Doherty (Beverly Hills, 90210), Spencer Breslin (Disney’s The Kid), rap artist Sticky Fingaz, Kristanna Loken (The L Word), and Emerson Min.

Van Damme’s Interpol op, Russell Hatch, is walking the mean streets of Los Angeles in our exclusive Darkness of Man sneak peek. After checking on a dear friend and taking a box filled with donated goods to a church, Hatch blows off some steam at a dingy pool hall with a tall pour of whiskey. All the while, the agent’s inner monologue runs, keeping viewers connected with what’s going on in his mind. Cutting into Hatch’s peace and quiet with his favorite companion, booze, Yates, (Sticky Fingaz), a fellow law enforcement official, pulls up a seat next to him and tries to pull the brooding Interpol official back into the LA beat in hopes of catching a killer who took the life of a dear friend from them. While the action superstar isn’t involved, the teaser plays out with a good ol’ fashioned fight scene between two of the movie’s other characters.

The seven-minute extended look at Darkness of Man paints a picture of how audiences will meet Van Damme’s latest character - a man down on his luck, jaded by his time on the beat, and dealing with it all by draining every last drop of the bottle. To be fair, he has a lot to feel sorry about, as Hatch is haunted by ghosts from his past after one of his informants is killed. Several years have passed and now the detective is tasked with keeping the deceased informant’s son safe from the gang-ridden streets of Los Angeles.

Who’s Behind ‘Darkness of Man’?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Produced by JCB Pictures, Robotic Donut, Sandaled Kid Productions, and VMI Worldwide, Darkness of Man will be the latest title distributed by Saban Films. Its director, Bresssack, has long leaned into the action-thriller-crime genre, working with names like Chad Michael Murray and Bruce Willis on both Survive the Game and Fortress, as well as with other action legends, including Steven Seagal in Beyond the Law.

Check out our exclusive extended sneak peek above and add Darkness of Man to your digital collection now.

Buy Now On Digital