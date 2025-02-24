Jean-Claude Van Damme dazzled audiences when he jump-kicked off the screen in 1988’s Bloodsport. The film instantly put him in a small circle of the martial arts film genre, including Steven Seagal, Chuck Norris, and Michael Dudikoff. But it was not until 1991’s Double Impact that Van Damme stood out among his peers.

After a few years of playing one-dimensional characters in generic action programs, the Muscles from Brussels found a vehicle to showcase not only his signature kicks and splits but also his unique acting skills. By playing the dual role of twin brothers separated as infants, Chad and Alex Wagner, Van Damme would prove to Hollywood that he was no flash-in-the-pan movie star. Double Impact was his one-way ticket to headline action films for major studios.

Jean-Claude Van Damme Is Able To Show His Acting Range in 'Double Impact'

The premise, inspired by Alexandre Dumas’ The Corsican Brothers, is a painted-by-numbers revenge story in which a wealthy couple in 1960s Hong Kong is killed by the Triads under orders from their leader Zhang (Philip Chan) and his right-hand man Moon (Bolo Yeung). The couple’s twin sons are separated, with Alex left to be raised in a Chinese orphanage. At the same time, Chad is taken to France by the family bodyguard Frank (Geoffrey Lewis), who eventually moves him to the U.S. In the early ‘90s, an unusual business trip to Hong Kong results in Chad and Alex’s complicated reunion as they join forces to find Nigel Griffith (Alan Scarfe), their father’s business partner associated with Zhang for control of a tunnel project.

Van Damme’s friendly rivals in Seagal and Norris often played their action hero personas one note, likely to not break their winning formula with their fans. By playing twins, however, Van Damme is able to display a range of charisma on-screen by having a stark contrast in his characters based on their cultural upbringings. Hong Kong-bound Alex gives the Muscles from Brussels a hardened street-level attitude, constantly beating his way out of trouble in ways he did not have in his previous roles. On the other hand, American-raised Chad lets Van Damme exude his humorous side as a wannabe ladies' man and something of a pacifist who is completely inept when in danger.

Double Impact is unique for the genre because it plays no differently than most buddy action comedies like Lethal Weapon and Rush Hour, with the key (and obvious) difference being one actor in dual roles. Yet, the contrast in personalities is where Van Damme makes the humor work while providing strong character development. This is specifically evident in a memorable scene when the brothers fight after a drunken Alex mistakes Chad for making advances on his girlfriend Danielle (Alonna Shaw). The cold-as-ice brother fights in a slightly antagonistic fashion like Van Damme’s later villain part in The Expendables 2, while his more domesticated character takes a defensive stance akin to Jackie Chan. The fun comes out of such sequences, with Van Damme adjusting his fighting style to fit the brothers' personalities.

Jean-Claude Van Damme Has Played Dual Roles in a Movie More Than Once