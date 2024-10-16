Action movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme has enjoyed a long, illustrious career in films portraying the hero. However, one of his best roles occurs in The Expendables 2, a rare outing where he plays the villain. The Expendables franchise has experienced ups and downs, but the franchise hit its peak with The Expendables 2, thanks to the inclusion of Van Damme as the nefarious terrorist, Jean Vilain. The Expendables 2 stands out as one of Van Damme's silliest roles, but it's also one of the most entertaining performances of his career.

'The Expendables 2' Embraces Action Movie Tropes

The Expendables 2 works on multiple levels. One can view the film as a simple, fun, and quick action-movie romp, but it embraces the kitsch factor that the first movie did so well. The Expendables 2 expands the cast with the presence of other action movie luminaries, such as Chuck Norris as Booker and Van Damme as Vilain. Plus, Bruce Willis' CIA contact for the Expendables, Mr. Church, and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Trench Mauser have expanded roles in the sequel, so this time, everyone gets in on the action. The Expendables 2 is a gloriously silly, ridiculous action movie, but the film is imbued with a thin veneer of self-awareness that makes it so much fun. For example, Van Damme's character is named Vilain (Get it? Villain? Villain?). Norris' character, Booker, is basically Norris parodying himself, complete with facts from The Official Chuck Norris Fact Book: 101 of Chuck's Favorite Facts and Stories. The Expendables 2 is not a "serious" action movie. It's a borderline parody of one, but the film embraces goofy tropes. Van Damme's performance as Vilain plays into the franchise's over-the-top, outlandish style.

Jean-Claude Van Damme's Performance Is Both Goofy and Awesome in 'The Expendables 2'

Van Damme is a perfectly smarmy, slimy villain in The Expendables 2, and he turns out to be a great adversary for Sylvester Stallone's Barney Ross. Van Damme's Vilain is the typical action movie baddie. He does something awful to the heroes, so they go on a mission to get some payback. Vilain is an underdeveloped, paper-thin character, who leads a gang of mercenaries called the Sang, and they all have satanic tattoos on their necks. Vilain directs his thugs to kidnap local villagers, forcing them to work the mines to recover weapons-grade plutonium. Without Van Damme in the role, Vilain would be a pretty average, run-of-the-mill antagonist. Van Damme's performance and unique "Muscles from Brussels" energy make the character amusingly fun.

Vilain uses the silliest, most cliché, boilerplate action movie dialogue, but Van Damme's charisma makes it work. The best line of the movie occurs when Vilain says, "Imagine if six pounds of pure plutonium is powerful enough to change the balance of the world. So, imagine what five tons would do. It’s very interesting, yeah?" There’s just something about Van Damme's delivery that makes such a weird line fun, goofy, and awkwardly awesome, all at the same time. It’s a balance that few action spectacles can manage. Van Damme plays the bad guy so well, and he likely missed his calling by not playing the villain more often.

The Expendables Franchise Went Downhill After the Second Movie

The Expendables 2 fulfilled the promise made by the first movie, which was more like a proof of concept. The original film did not quite pull off its premise by putting so many classic action heroes of the '80s and '90s together all in one feature. The Expendables 2 successfully achieved what the first movie did not. It offered fans more action scenes, with Van Damme's big-screen return in a cool villain role, plus bigger roles for Willis and Schwarzenegger, and Chuck Norris in a fun extended cameo. It struck the right balance between silliness and fun, also maintaining the R-rating of the original. Unfortunately, the franchise went downhill after the second entry.

The Expendables franchise became spoiled by success. After the second installment drew the best reviews and box office for the franchise, the next entry, The Expendables 3, came out in 2014. The threequel suffered from too many characters and subplots. Not to mention, the film utilized a PG-13 rating in an attempt to expand its audience, despite the success of the previous installments as R-rated action films. The Expendables hibernated for nine years until the fourth film, Expend4bles, hit theaters last year. While the previous movies were bad in a fun way, Expend4bles is just a terrible, Z-grade action movie. However, action movie fans will always have The Expendables 2, where everything was working and firing on all cylinders. It features the franchise's best action and cast dynamic, along with Van Damme delivering a delightfully fun performance as the main antagonist.

The Expendables 2 is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

