Everyone's favorite kickboxer is back in action with the new Jean-Claude Van Damme sequel, Kill Em All 2, which just released its first trailer. The new trailer for Kill Em All 2 was released exclusively on Deadline, giving fans of Van Damme their first look at what's in store for the actor's latest action spectacle. As per usual with just about every action-packed sequel, this time, the stakes are personal.

Taking place seven years after the events of the original Kill Em All, the sequel sees the main protagonist Phillip (Jeaan-Claude Van Damme) taking a page out of Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) from The Equalizer 3's playbook by living out his retirement in Italy. He's there trying to make up lost time with his formerly estranged daughter Vanessa (Jacqueline Ferandez), but since this is a Jean-Claude Van Damme action movie, these peaceful times can only last for so long. The father-daughter duo soon become the targets of Vlad Petrovic (Andre Lenart) — the sadistic brother of the first film's villain who has sworn revenge against Phillip and everything he's ever cared about. Now, Phillip and Vanessaa will have to fight tooth and nail to survive and hopefully live out the rest of their retirement without having to evade dangerous men like Vlad.

The official synopsis for Kill Em All 2 reads as follows:

"Seven years after the events of 'Kill Em All', retired spy Phillip and his long-lost daughter, Vanessa, are living peacefully off the grid in Italy. But when their whereabouts are discovered by Vlad, the vengeful brother of their previous target, they must do anything it takes to escape his merciless army. On the run, outnumbered, and fighting for their lives, father and daughter unite to save themselves and the village that Phillip once called home. To defeat Vlad’s men and rescue the innocent lives they’ve endangered, Phillip and Vanessa know the job isn’t done until the last bullet is fired."

Jean-Claude Van Damme's long and prestigious career as an action superstar requires no introduction. His list of iconic roles includes such works as Kickboxer, Universal Soldier, and, a personal favorite of ours, Street Fighter (which is set to get a new adaptation). Van Damme also isn't the only star who is returning for Kill Em All 2 either. Also returning is The Running Man star Maria Conchita Alonso as Agent Linda Sanders and Constantine star Peter Stormare as Agent Mark Holman.

You'll Be Able to Watch 'Kill Em All 2' Sooner Than You Think

Even though the trailer for Kill Em All 2 has just been released, you won't have to wait too long at all to see the latest action film from Jean-Claude Van Damme. Van Damme's latest is set to release exclusively on digital VOD on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. That's only about a week away, so you'll be able to experience this high-octane thrill ride within a mere matter of days.

Until then, you can get caught up on the story of Phillip by watching the first Kill Em All, which is currently available to rent or buy on VOD. Check out the new trailer below.

