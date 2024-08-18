The Big Picture Van Damme provides fun entertainment with his physicality and serious demeanor.

Lionheart showcases his strengths as an action star, especially in its opening sequence.

Van Damme portrays a compelling character, delivering a true dramatic performance full of vulnerability.

When looking at the greatest action stars of all-time, Jean-Claude Van Damme may be the best embodiment of what a “B-movie” star can be. Sure, Van Damme lacks the charisma of Arnold Schwarzenegger, the dramatic range of Sylvester Stallone, or the versatility of Bruce Willis — admittedly, most of Van Damme’s most iconic projects to date are best classified as “guilty pleasures,” and not necessarily action classics. That being said, Van Damme is incredible at providing blunt entertainment, as his physicality and stone-cold serious demeanor rarely fails to be highly watchable. Cult classics like Universal Soldier and Hard Target may be stronger overall works, but Van Damme has never been cooler than he was in the opening sequence of Lionheart.

Lionheart (1990) Lionheart follows Lyon Gaultier, a French Foreign Legionnaire who goes AWOL to help his brother’s widow and her daughter in Los Angeles. To support them, Lyon enters the world of underground street fighting, where he earns the nickname "Lionheart." His journey is marked by intense battles and personal sacrifice as he tries to protect his family while evading Legionnaire authorities.

What Is 'Lionheart' About?

Released in 1990 when Van-Damme was finally making his way into the mainstream, Lionheart was clearly inspired by the popularity of incorporating martial arts into action cinema. Jackie Chan and Chuck Norris had both made waves in the previous decade with their inventive scenes of hand-to-hand combat, and the success of Road House indicates that audiences loved seeing works of stunt work that were gleefully ridiculous. Lionheart provided Van Damme with the chance to do his great practical fighting while also allowing him to play a sympathetic hero who was defined by the loyalty he felt for his family.

Lionheart stars Van Damme as the French Foreign Legion soldier Lyon Gaultier, who is positioned in Djibouti on a standard guarding assignment. Although Lionheart doesn’t spend much time getting into the politics of the situation, it's evident that Lyon’s skills are being wasted by stationing him in a location that is not in the midst of an active war. Lyon may be unflinchingly loyal to his superior officers, but that all changes when he learns that his brother has been attacked in a drug deal gone bad, and has been hospitalized with severe injuries. Lyon knows that this means that his sister-in-law, Hélène (Lisa Pelikan), is left without anyone to protect her in the dangerous streets of New York City. Determined to ensure his family’s safety, Lyon makes a daring escape, all while his Legion Commander attempts to reign him back in. This results in a frantic chase through the desert, in which Lyon has to outmaneuver his fellow soldiers while finding a way to get to New York City.

Van Damme captured a sense of selflessness that made him a unique action star. Lionheart is a film that heightens the absurdity in all the right moments, but the opening sequence is played relatively straight; Van Damme doesn’t deliver any quirky one-liners or attempt to diffuse the tension, as it's evident that Lyon has the best interests of his family in mind. Van Damme’s range as an actor may be limited, but in the case of Lionheart, it works because he is playing a character who has some difficulty expressing his emotions. Lyon is not able to articulate to his superiors the gravity of the situation, and understands that spending weeks trying to get officially exempt from duty will only place his family in true danger. His ability to risk his one life and honor for the sake of a family that he barely knows is perhaps the purest distillation of heroism on screen that Van Damme has ever been involved with.

'Lionheart' Shows Jean-Claude Van Damme's Strengths as an Actor

The opening sequence of Lionheart is unique compared to the rest of the film. The majority of Lionheart takes place on the streets of New York, where Lyon has to engage in shady brawls with local fighters in order to provide money for his brother’s family. While this grittiness is needed, Lionheart needed an exciting opening sequence in order to kick off the film on a high note, especially since a majority of its first act is saddled with serious moments of exposition. The desert-based action scene feels like it is taken out of a great war movie, and features some innovative use of gunplay and vehicular mechanics. This indicates that despite his willingness to question orders when there are more important things on his mind, Lyon’s skills as a soldier are not in question. It’s really only the failing of the French Foreign Legion that his fighting abilities have been kept so dormant for so long. The grandiose nature of this opening makes the intimate brawling scenes feel even more gritty in comparison, highlighting the fact that Lyon is now in a completely unfamiliar environment.

Lionheart featured a compelling character arc for Van Damme, as Lyon gradually understands the importance of believing in a cause. His service in the French Foreign Legion, whilst admirable, did not give him the opportunity to see the direct result of his actions; instead, he had to put his faith in the military-industrial complex to justify why he was needed. Comparatively, every action he takes once he reaches his brother’s family is to make up for lost time and provide them with the resources that they need in order to survive. It’s not only a powerful examination of familial dysfunction, but a means of giving Lyon a redemptive arc. Van Damme gives a true dramatic performance, as he has never been quite as vulnerable on screen.

What Makes 'Lionheart' Different From Other Jean-Claude Van Damme Movies?

Van Damme has starred as countless assassins, soldiers, and warriors, but in Lionheart, he gets to play a caring family man. He shows an earnest sense of self-righteousness that suits him quite well. The structure of Lionheart can be compared to a sports film, as it's ultimately an underdog story about fighting against a system. Universal Soldier and Street Fighter may be the more unintentionally hilarious of his films, but Lionheart showed that Van Damme could legitimately elicit emotion from his audience. It’s a compelling, well-acted work of action filmmaking with a lot of heart, and needs no qualifiers to be enjoyed.

