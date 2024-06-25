Jean-Claude Van Damme is a martial artist and actor whose earliest roles date back to the late 1970s and the first half of the 1980s, most of the time being a background extra. He wouldn’t achieve breakout success as a leading man until closer to the end of the ‘80s, but he successfully carved out a niche for himself as a stoic, physically imposing, and distinctive action star.

He rode out that wave of popularity throughout the 1990s, when he was at his biggest, though he's also taken part in some interesting films since the start of the 21st century. Most of his big roles can be found in movies broadly definable as action films, with some having elements of sci-fi, sports, or even comedy genres to keep things a little more interesting. It’s safe to say, then, that the best Van Damme movies tend to be kick-ass (and sometimes cheesy, endearingly so) action flicks, with the ranking below intending to highlight the most entertaining and bombastic.

10 'Timecop' (1994)

Director: Peter Hyams

Image via Universal Pictures

There are some 1990s Jean-Claude Van Damme movies that bravely cross over into the science fiction genre, including in 1992, when he was a Soldier of a Universal nature, and in 1994, when he was a time cop in Timecop. More specifically, he plays a federal agent in a world where time travel exists, and is heavily regulated, all overseen by the Justice Department’s Time Enforcement Commission.

Like just about every movie involving time travel, it’s best to just go with the flow while watching Timecop, because otherwise, one’s head might explode. And it’s not worth having a head explode over something as distinctly of its time and as charmingly silly as Timecop, which hits all the buttons you’d want a decently budgeted sci-fi/action film with B-movie sensibilities to hit.

Timecop Release Date September 15, 1994 Director Peter Hyams Cast Jean-Claude Van Damme , Mia Sara , Ron Silver , Bruce McGill , Gloria Reuben , Scott Bellis Runtime 98

Watch on Peacock

9 'Double Impact' (1991)

Director: Sheldon Lettich

Image via Columbia Pictures

Double Impact stars Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jean-Claude Van Damme, and has the kind of title that makes you wonder how any movie could include the word “Double” while not having its lead actor play twins. Thankfully, Van Damme does get to do just that in this film, and it’s funny in hindsight how the more successful one (with a girlfriend and all) is called Chad, while the one who isn’t a Chad has resentment towards him.

The pair have grown up apart, but reunite in Double Impact to get vengeance on the people who long ago killed their parents. If there’s one thing that’s more exciting than seeing a martial arts star in action, it’s seeing them in a movie twice as much. You’ll be seeing double… four Van Dammes!

Double Impact Release Date July 31, 1991 Director Sheldon Lettich Cast Jean-Claude Van Damme , Geoffrey Lewis , Alonna Shaw , Corinna Everson , Philip Chan , Alan Scarfe Runtime 109 Main Genre Action

Watch on Tubi

8 'Sudden Death' (1995)

Director: Peter Hyams

Image via Universal Pictures

There’s enough love for Sudden Death to get it a 4K release, even though it’s not quite as well-known as some of the other Jean-Claude Van Damme films that came out at around this time in the actor’s career. The premise mines qualities from other action movie classics, like the contained setting/short timeframe perfected in Die Hard and the kidnapping of a daughter feeling a little Commando-ish.

That’s all to say Sudden Death isn’t the most original of films, even evidenced by having a title as generic as “Sudden Death,” but it’s a good blend of action/thriller genres that, once more, does the job it needs to. Setting much of the action in and around a game of ice hockey gives things a slightly distinct feel, so at least the location has some novelty… as does the scene where Van Damme fights someone who’s wearing a mascot costume.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rent on Apple TV

7 'Universal Soldier' (1992)

Director: Roland Emmerich

Image via TriStar Pictures

20 years before they were both featured in the best Expendables movie, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren starred in Universal Soldier, a movie that quite surprisingly has five sequels. In this original film in what’s become the Universal Soldier series, a soldier is revived 25 years after being killed and becomes a semi-cyborg, effectively being even more powerful but not without troubling memories of his previous life as a human.

It's more than a little RoboCop, in this regard, but there’s still enough fun to be had with Universal Soldier, heavy influences from a late 1980s classic aside. It’s all pretty excessive in a way you’d expect a 1990s movie with these two lead actors and direction from Roland Emmerich (a few years before directing the likes of Independence Day and 1998’s Godzilla) to be.

Universal Soldier Release Date July 10, 1992 Director Roland Emmerich Cast Jean-Claude Van Damme , Dolph Lundgren , Ally Walker , Ed O'Ross , Jerry Orbach , Leon Rippy Runtime 102

Rent on Apple TV

6 'Lionheart' (1990)

Director: Sheldon Lettich

Close

There’s an approachability and blunt simplicity to Lionheart that makes it pretty easy to get into, regardless of how many martial arts movies you’re familiar with. Van Damme plays a man who comes to the U.S., only to learn he has family members there in deep trouble. His solution involves, unsurprisingly, punching and kicking people, principally through a series of high-risk fights to earn the money that will help his loved ones.

That’s all to say that Lionheart is barebones narratively, just setting up the basics and then finding itself with a good deal of time to focus on Jean-Claude Van Damme fighting. If you’re a fan of the actor (especially his earlier movies), you’re probably more than okay with this, as it’s certainly not the only (generally) successful Van Damme movie that sees him taking part in a bunch of brutal competitive fights.

Watch on Amazon

5 'The Expendables 2' (2012)

Director: Simon West

Image via Lionsgate

You know you’re in good hands when the dumb action movie you’re watching calls its main villain Jean Vilain, as The Expendables 2 does. Van Damme plays that central antagonist, and he’s clearly having a ton of fun going up against various other aging action movie icons, including his Universal Soldier co-star Dolph Lundgren.

The Expendables 2 is a good deal better than any other film in the otherwise slightly uninspired series, as even when it falls victim to some awful clichés, it manages to continually bounce back and deliver the goods action-wise. Beyond Van Damme and Lundgren, you also get the usual suspects, like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Jet Li, alongside a scene-stealing Chuck Norris. The Expendables 2 also benefits from giving Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis a little more to do this time around, as they were really just there as cameos in the first film.

Watch on Max

4 'Kickboxer' (1989)

Directors: David Worth, Mark DiSalle

Image via The Cannon Group, inc.

One of Jean-Claude Van Damme’s earliest starring roles was in Kickboxer, which revolves around – you guessed it – the sport of kickboxing. Van Damme plays the brother of a kickboxing champion, both of them traveling to Thailand early on for a tournament. After one particularly brutal setback for the champion brother, it falls on Van Damme to live up to his sibling and seek revenge for the shocking injury he was dealt.

It goes pretty far in places and is willing to get quite violent, even more than you’d expect a movie about kickboxing to be. Critics might not have been all that wild about it, but when it comes to enjoying dumb action, what do they know? Kickboxer needs to be considered when talking about kick-ass Van Damme movies, because half that word’s in the title and all.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Tubi

3 'Bloodsport' (1988)

Director: Newt Arnold

Image via Cannon Film Distributors

As far as martial arts movies go, Bloodsport might not be able to consider itself among the rare perfect ones by any means, but it is fun. Like Kickboxer, released the year after, Bloodsport also takes place in Asia (Hong Kong instead of Thailand), and is yet another movie where Jean-Claude Van Damme takes part in a violent and high-stakes martial arts tournament.

Bloodsport is significant for being a breakout role for Van Damme, and one that saw him sort of get typecast, to some extent, in a run of comparable movies over the next few years or so. It’s also got a particularly large number of instances of Jean-Claude Van Damme doing the splits, something he’d continue doing again and again in various other movies he starred in (almost as often as he kicks people).

Watch on Amazon

2 'Hard Target' (1993)

Director: John Woo