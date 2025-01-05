Following the release of the Christmas classic Die Hard in 1988, Hollywood scrambled to find the next great action movie with a hero fighting villains in closed spaces. While many failed to recapture the magic of the Bruce Willis-led masterpiece, others, such as Steven Seagal’s Under Siege and Wesley Snipes’ Passenger 57, elevated their stars to result in the best movies of their respective filmographies. Similarly, martial arts icon Jean-Claude Van Damme balanced vulnerability and kick-ass action in 1995’s Sudden Death.

On the surface, the Peter Hyams-directed action-thriller seems like every other programmer trying to recreate the Die Hard formula: Terrorists taking hostages in a large building, a lone hero fighting to save the day, and incompetent police on the outside as the action unfolds. Yet, as a star vehicle for Van Damme, the beauty of Sudden Death is how it plays with these clichés while delivering some of the most intense physicality of any movie in the Muscles from Brussels’ filmography.

Jean-Claude Van Damme Is a Rare Ordinary Hero in 'Sudden Death'

Image via Universal

Van Damme’s Darren McCord is a Pittsburgh firefighter-turned-fire marshal after failing to save a child in a house fire. Assigned to the Pittsburgh Civic Arena, McCord takes his two kids (Whittni Wright and Ross Malinger) to attend Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Chicago Blackhawks. Early in the game, McCord stumbles upon a terrorist plot led by disgruntled ex-Secret Service agent Foss (Powers Boothe), who holds the Vice President hostage in the owner’s box as he plots to wire millions in federal funds into his offshore accounts.

With C4 explosives rigged around the arena, the hero fire marshal has to disarm them before the end of the game. Only McCord and the outside authorities, led by Special Agent Hallmark (Dorian Harewood), are aware of the situation, while the spectators in attendance are oblivious to the danger unfolding. However, a series of twists, including McCord’s daughter being held captive, make the stakes even more personal for the fire marshal.

Much like his previous collaboration with Hyams on Timecop, Van Damme’s performance is not fully reliant on big kicks and splits. Since the early days of Bloodsport, the Muscles from Brussels’ acting talents improved by collaborating with established directors who put story before spectacle. Instead of a martial artist, cop, or super soldier like in his past roles, Van Damme is convincing as an ordinary civil servant acting in human desperation as opposed to a larger-than-life hero who does not break a sweat.

While not quite the everyman type like Die Hard’s John McClane, McCord finds himself doing more than martial arts to save the day. He uses clever MacGyver-style methods to get out of harm’s way, including a pressure-powered wrist gun to shoot nails as well as a keychain Super Soaker with flammable liquid to set one of the villains on fire. Additionally, it’s likely the most stunt-heavy Van Damme picture up to this point in his career, with the highlight being McCord climbing the arena roof to break into the owner’s box and save the hostages.

'Sudden Death' Was Written by a 'Police Academy' Screenwriter

Much of Sudden Death’s fun comes out of the screenplay by Gene Quintano, who specializes primarily in spoof comedies such as National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1 and Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol. Making the transition from comedy to serious action enables him to craft intense sequences with layers of humor. Many of the film’s key moments appear lifted out of a Naked Gun movie but played dramatically. One plot element sees McCord’s son sitting in his seat as the arena roof explodes because of his father’s strict instructions in the beginning. Then there’s McCord disguising himself as a Penguins goalie not only to avoid Foss’ henchmen, but also to stall the game and randomly punch out a Blackhawk player in the process.