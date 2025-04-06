The Street Fighter series has been one of the biggest-selling fighting game franchises in history. Yet, Hollywood has been struggling to produce the right live-action adaptation, with the most recent plan for a Sony-produced reboot facing release date delays. Despite its success in the gaming world and anime specials, the franchise has never truly gotten out of the shadow of 1994’s Street Fighter movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

The presence of the Muscles from Brussels and the acting gravitas of the late Raul Julia was not enough to make Street Fighter the movie event of the decade. When 1991’s Street Fighter II was dominating the arcades, it gave birth to a huge fanbase where every playable character had a significant following. Each character ranging from Ryu to Blanka had a compelling backstory, not only depicted in the games but also in the popular comic books as well as anime movies and specials. Even with those rich backstories for such unique characters, the live-action adaptation diverted from the game for what would become one of the weirdest film productions in history.

'Street Fighter' Suffers From Including Too Many Popular Characters