The X-Men have been a hot commodity in 2024 thanks to the release of X-Men ‘97 earlier this year, which went on to become the highest-rated Marvel project despite not being set in the MCU. To capitalize on the X-Men boom as part of its latest drop, Iron Studios revealed a new Jean Grey/White Phoenix figure on its personal Instagram based on her appearance in Marvel Comics. The figure sees Jean floating above a fiery inferno with her arms out to the side and her hair up above her head also glowing thanks to the power of the Phoenix Force. The new Jean Grey/White Phoenix figure is not yet available for pre-order but retails at $199.99. It is a limited edition with only 200 models being produced and is expected to be released later this year in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As part of the same drop that Jean Grey’s White Phoenix figure was revealed in, Iron Studios also unveiled a new Kraven the Hunter figure based more on his appearance in Marvel Comics but aligned closely with the release of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter, which is expected in theaters this December. Iron Studios also kept its Marvel trend last month by dropping two new figures of Daredevil and Thor, looking after fans of both street-level and cosmic collectibles. Iron Studios also pleased Star Wars fans by announcing two new figures from the 2023 Disney+ series, Ahsoka, one of Anakin Skywalker and another of Ahsoka Tano from the Clone Wars flashback starring Ariana Greenblatt as the titular character.

What Do We Know About the Next Season of 'X-Men ’97'?

X-Men ‘97 has already been renewed for second and third seasons, but the follow-up to the highly successful Season 1 does not yet have an official release window. Marvel Studios fired writer Beau DeMayo and announced that he would not be involved in the show’s second season, so it’s unknown at this time if it’s being reworked with new writers or simply on the back burner until Marvel finds a place for it on the release schedule. Marvel recently unveiled its 2025 slate and X-Men ‘97 was nowhere to be seen, so fans will likely be waiting at least another year for more X-Men adventures.

The Jean Grey/White Phoenix figure is not yet available for pre-order but will go live on IronStudios.com when it is. Check out the first look at the collectible above and watch X-Men ‘97 on Disney+.

