Jean-Luc Godard, the iconic French filmmaker who revolutionized cinema and had a huge influence on filmmakers the world over has passed on. Godard was the last living member of the French New Wave class, a group of incredibly talented individuals who daringly pushed the boundaries of cinema in post-war Paris in the 1960s. His works greatly influenced many iconic American filmmakers of our time including Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, the latter of who named his production company A Band Apart after one of Godard's films. Godard was 91 at the time of his death.

The news of his death was first broken by the French newspaper, Liberation, before being circulated online by international outlets. A family representative would later confirm the news saying that the filmmaker died "peacefully at home." He was resident in Rolle, Switzerland. The rep further added that "no official [funeral] ceremony will take place, and that "he will be cremated."

Godard began his career in entertainment as a film critic, writing for the French film magazine, Cahiers du Cinéma where he occasionally criticized filmmakers for lacking the audaciousness to challenge the traditional conventions of filmmaking at the time. In an effort to put his money where his mouth was, Godard, in the early 1950s stepped away from the pen and behind the camera and began making his own films from Switzerland where he had moved and took a job as a construction worker to support his mission. With a 35mm movie camera, Godard made his first film, a short documentary about a dam where he worked at the time. The company bought the documentary which it used to publicize its business, making it Godard's first profitable filmmaking work.

Image via IMDb

Fast-forward to the 1960s, Godard rose to international recognition with his debut feature film, Breathless (1960). With the crime drama film whose semi-improvised plot followed the adventures of an itinerant criminal, Godard had succeeded in his intention to challenge the status quo, and thankfully, he was revered for it. The movie gave its star Jean-Paul Belmondo its breakthrough and was praised for its bold visual style and use of jump cuts. "It was a film that took everything that cinema had done - girls, gangsters, cars - exploded all this and put an end, once and for all, to the old style," Godard once said of what has since been described as one of the best films ever made.

Proving that his initial success was no fluke, Godard forged ahead with more radical works that showcased his philosophical insight. While most of his films were about films as they included inventive methods of filmmaking, laced within the plots were messages that questioned societal norms and communicated his bold political stance. Godard made about 100 films some of which include The Little Soldier, A Woman Is A Woman, My Life to Live, Band of Outsiders, Masculin Féminin, Week-end among others. In the latter years of his life, Godard never stopped engaging in his craft. Some of his recent works include Goodbye to Language and The Image Book.

Tributes to the late filmmaker have poured in from Hollywood and world figures alike including French President Emmanuel Macron who described Jean-Luc Godard as "the most iconoclastic of New Wave filmmakers, invented a resolutely modern, intensely free art. We have lost a national treasure, a man who had the vision of a genius."

Godard is survived by his partner of over four decades, Swiss filmmaker, Anne-Marie Miéville. Our condolences are with Godard's family and friends in this difficult time.