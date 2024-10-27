To suggest that America feels more divided than ever is somewhat of a cliché, but sometimes, clichés are representative of the truth. Throw in an election season, and these toxic sensations are only exacerbated. For the most cynical, traversing through America is a wilderness filled with people who belong to no united nation. Out of all the sweeping historical and contemporary American epics, the most grimly comic and poignant film that taps into the disillusionment and breakdown of the American spirit comes from France. Jean-Luc Godard, a titan of cinema who broke all the rules, was always a forward-thinking visionary. Released in 1967 during the Golden Age of the French New Wave, Weekend, a class satire set against a collapsed society, shows how the end of the world can feel right around the corner.

Jean-Luc Godard Brings His Rule-Breaking Sensibilities to 'Weekend'

When Jean-Luc Godard began rolling the camera for Breathless, his debut film and totemic example of the iconoclastic power of the French New Wave, cinema was never the same. Godard, an equal parts filmmaker and film critic, represented auteurism to the highest degree, as his films reflected his own filmography, the medium itself, and French culture. Previously deployed in Vivra Sa Vie, Contempt, and Band of Outsiders, Godard's revolutionary style, defined by his jump cuts, intimate hand-held cinematography, and experimentation with continuity and character perspective, converged into one wild and daring social satire, Weekend. This surrealist satire follows a bourgeois couple, Roland (Jean Yanne) and Corinne Durant (Mireille Darc), who travel across the French countryside to collect an inheritance from Corinne's dying father. Their simple quest devolves into a perilous odyssey of traffic jams, political revolutions, cannibalism, weird cults, and murder. Outside the couple's idyllic lifestyle, society has collapsed.

Godard and the French New Wave have an unfair connotation of pretentiousness and high-art snobbery. Considering that Godard's films, especially his riffs on pulp crime stories, were essential influences on the likes of Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, his work is undoubtedly accessible. Legend states that Godard once said "All you need to make a movie is a girl and a gun," and that level of primal simplicity is evident in his films. He is the dictionary definition of a postmodern filmmaker due to his genre sampling, tonal shifts, and manipulation of the form — all of which are traits often associated with Tarantino. Weekend is incapable of being confined to just one genre. The film's opening moments — a sullen conversation about infidelity between Roland and Corinne, who both plan to kill each other — have the moodiness of an existential drama about life and death. One might think they were watching an Ingmar Bergman film in the chilling opening that underlines the depressed nature of these upper-class folks.

'Weekend' Is a Darkly Funny Satire of Class and Social Rebellion in the 1960s

Upon hearing the news of Corinne's dying father and his vast wealth, the couple embark on a cross-country journey. The film stays almost exclusively outside, as they drive through the pretty countryside, fending off eccentric characters who have gone mad. The concept of a nation in complete disorder for an unknown reason brings out Godard's acid-dipped commentary on society and the establishment, making Weekend his funniest film. The rural heart of France is littered with wrecked and burning cars, corpses, and oddball figures, and literary and historical figures who impede Roland and Corinne's trip, giving every shot a hilarious sight gag in the background or foreground.

The highlight sequence in Weekend shows the couple stuck in gridlocked traffic. With the road backed up bumper-to-bumper, they slowly drive past the standstill traffic to resume their journey. The scene, captured in a single tracking shot following the car, is interminable. The blaring sound of car horns rings in your ears as you become numb to this scene, forgetting that there must be something seismic at the end of this trail. Godard's slow burn pays off eminently, as we see that this traffic is the result of a horrific car crash. Cars are totaled, corpses lie out in the open, and a pool of blood covers the road. The reveal is so macabre that you can't help but laugh at the cruel absurdity of the situation.

It may not be set in America, but Weekend is coded in the American angst and hostility of the late 1960s, with Vietnam and the draft spiraling the nation into upheaval. The class divide between the bourgeois couple and the lower-class folk struggling to survive in this apocalyptic countryside conveys the spirit of the rebellious youth clashing with the Greatest Generation while protesting on the streets. The cause of Weekend's societal collapse is never explicitly outlined, but through Godard's biting commentary on the emotionally disassociated wealthy upper class and the downtrodden nature of lower-class groups inhabiting the woods of the countryside, we suspect that French society collapsed under its own weight. Because Roland and Corinne live a sheltered life in a bourgeois environment, the chaos unfolding in the film could perhaps be a figment of their imagination, as they would envision that rural, less privileged communities would resemble a war-torn Third World country.

'Weekend' Reflects Contemporary American Panic

Godard purposefully refrains from lending Roland and Corinne sympathy, or even a well-rounded character arc. They are empty people solely fixated on monetary interests and materialism. The decay of modern civilization is reflected in the characters' disinterest in literature and history. During their journey, they run into French revolutionary Louis de Saint-Just (Jean-Pierre Léaud) and English novelist and poet Emily Brontë (Blandine Jeanson). Not only are they oblivious to their historical and cultural significance, but they view them with disdain and as annoying obstacles impeding their destination. Among the myriad of worries over the future of America amid divisive times, the general decrease in literacy and neglectful relationship with history is one of the most prominent. Whether it's book banning or legislature censoring the material taught in history classes, there is a prevailing lack of curiosity within the highest levels of power. Roland and Corinne could learn plenty from the eclectic characters they pass by, but they chose to be vacuous.

Jean-Luc Godard was the ultimate doomsdayer of film. Frequently critical of cinematic trends throughout his life until his death in 2022, he ended Weekend (after Roland is killed and cannibalized by a group of revolutionaries), with a credit that reads "Fin de cinema," translated to "the end of cinema." Throughout the brilliant surrealism of Weekend, Godard grapples with the film's own existence, breaking the fourth wall by having characters talk about the nature of being inside a motion picture. After a first half that features Godard's usual slick direction, the second half leans heavily into didactic filmmaking and meta-textual storytelling, with characters discussing weighty social and political topics. In one scene, a group of waste disposal workers talk directly into the camera, venting about American imperialism. Godard's interpretation of a broken society has no time for nuance or subtlety. Mirroring America's apoplectic social and political backdrop, nothing seems to make sense anymore, so filmmaking ought to be used as a voice for clarity and reason without any allegorical distractions. Godard can turn the distressing events in Weekend into a blistering serio-comic road-trip satire, but what will his efforts accomplish in the long run?

