Since the news of renowned filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée's death broke, people from all levels of the film industry began speaking out in remembrance of one of contemporary film's most unique visionaries.

The Quebecois director, best known for the 2013 film Dallas Buyers Club and the hit HBO series Big Little Lies, was 58 years old. He is being remembered by many of his former collaborators, including Reese Witherspoon, star of Big Little Lies who posted on her Instagram:

"I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime. 💫I love you, Jean Marc. ❤️ Until we meet again."

Many members of the film industry joined in to send their condolences, including CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival, Cameron Bailey who tweeted a statement, which you can read below:

Bailey noted Vallee's notably accomplished career, including his work on the 2009 film The Young Victoria, a film which is indicative of his particularly empathetic take on his film projects, which often centered women in their narratives. This is particularly true of his 2014 film, also created with Reese Witherspoon, Wild, which was based on the memoir of the same name by Cheryl Strayed, who also shared her thoughts on the director:

For his contributions to the Canadian film industry, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his own condolences, stating "Jean-Marc Vallée’s passion for filmmaking and storytelling was unmatched - so too was his talent. Through his work and with his art, he left a mark in Quebec, across Canada, and around the world." You can read his full statement below:

Shailene Woodley, who collaborated with Vallee on Big Little Lies wrote on her Instagram story “I am in shock. Complete and utter shock. My fucking god death is the worst. But I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure and one of the books, one I can’t wait to read and watch when my time comes.” She continued, “[i]t doesn’t make sense though, dude. It doesn’t make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short film you made. That it’s not real.”

Fellow Wild and Big Little Lies collaborator Laura Dern also posted her condolences on Instagram, posting a picture of the two on set with the caption: "Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken." you can view her post below:

Likewise, Nicole Kidman also shared her sentiments on the filmmaker and their work on Big Little Lies.

More condolences and remembrances of the filmmaker have poured out for Vallee from many filmmakers and actors.

Vallee has made a deep and notable impact on filmmaking in recent years, as those who have been touched by his films can well attest.

