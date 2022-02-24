Fans of the art world can start looking forward to Stephan James’ next limited series. The actor and producer is gearing up to bring to screens the story of Neo-expressionist and revolutionary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. He was one of the youngest artists ever to exhibit at the Whitney Biennial in New York, and the Emmy nominee is attached to play the artist himself.

The untitled series is being co-developed by James along with Shamier Anderson, who previously worked with James on another biopic: they both starred on Race, the story of legendary athlete Jesse Owens, who won four gold medals in 1936’s Berlin Olympic Games. So it makes perfect sense that the duo bands together again to tell the story of another Black legend.

Basquiat used the canvas to express his experience growing up as a Black man and questioned power structures, classicism, class struggles, and, of course, racism. A member of the “27 club”, Basquiat died at the age of 27 from an overdose, and ever since, his paintings have vastly increased in value. The most famous work of art of Basquiat is an untitled painting that depicts a giant skull-like form against a blue blackdrop. It sold for $110.5 million in 2017, and not only it became the most expensive Basquiat work ever, but is also one of the ten most expensive works of art of all time.

When talking about his upcoming project about Basquiat, James revealed the artist’s influence on his career and that’s he’s humbled to play his idol:

“Jean-Michel [Basquiat] is an artist I have long revered, and someone who has greatly influenced my work over the years. To embody such a revolutionary, whose influence in the modern era of pop culture is simply immeasurable, will simply be one of the greatest honors of my career.”

Steve Lescroart, the President of Boat Rocker Studios for scripted projects — the company who's co-producing the limited series — also weighed in on moving forward with the story and shared his excitement:

“We’re grateful to be working with Shamier, Stephan, and the entire Bay Mills Studios team to tell the story of a visionary artist whose profound cultural influence only continues to grow with time. We know that audiences around the world will be captivated.”

Further details of the Basquiat limited series such as full main cast, directors and release date are yet to be announced.

