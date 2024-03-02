Jean-Pierre Jeunet is undoubtedly a singular filmmaker; whether it is the stunning visuals of his charming and offbeat movies — both of which are trademarks that result in them being instantly recognized — or the quirky but at times relatable characters they feature, the director's work undoubtedly stands out of the bunch. Jeunet's usage of magical realism, for one, is among the most defining characteristics of his work.

The self-taught director has delivered some interesting projects so far, many of which often blur the line between real life and fantasy. While the beloved Amélie is certainly the most well-known Jeunet film (it gained widespread attention worldwide), many other features by the French filmmaker deserve viewers' attention. Below, we rank all 7 of Jean-Pierre Jeunet's movies from worst to best, from Alien: Resurrection to Delicatessen.

7 'Alien: Resurrection' (1997)

Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Winona Ryder, Dominique Pinon

Some may be surprised to learn that the mind behind the quirky Amélie has actually directed the fourth installment of the Alien franchise. Alien: Resurrection is set two years after the death of Sigourney Weaver's iconic character Ellen Ripley, who sacrificed herself for the sake of humanity. The movie sees a powerful human/alien hybrid clone of Ripley aiding a crew of space pirates in stopping the aliens from reaching Earth.

Starring Weaver, Winona Ryder, and Dominique Pinon, this Jeunet film is one of the saga's weakest (and least scary) installments. Despite the solid attempt from the visionary filmmaker, Resurrection's screenplay by Joss Whedon lacks what makes the earliest installments great, and results in a less enjoyable film for both fans of the franchise and general audiences alike. This is not to say that Jean-Pierre Jeunet's movie is terrible, but it certainly was a bit of a disappointment.

6 'The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet' (2013)

Starring: Helena Bonham Carter, Judy Davis, Callum Keith Rennie

Adapted from a novel by Reif Larsen, The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet follows a brilliant ten-year-old kid scientist, played by Kyle Catlett, who lives on a ranch with his cowboy father (Callum Keith Rennie) and scientist mother (the iconic Helena Bonham Carter) in Montana. He then runs away on a freight train to receive an award from the Smithsonian Institute.

This absorbing PG adventure drama by the creative filmmaker is quirky and charming, as expected, and certainly entertains audiences throughout. While not the best in the bunch when it comes to Jeunet's movies, The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet is undeniably enjoyable and even emotional, sending out important messages on prodigies, guilt, grief, and loss as it unveils a sad but tender coming-of-age story. Plus, it is the ideal pick for those who enjoy movies about super smart kids, as it ranks high among the best in the genre.

5 'Micmacs' (2009)

Starring: Dany Boon, André Dussollier, Nicolas Marié

Danny Boon plays Bazil, a victim of munitions manufacturers (a land mine killed his father and he lost his job after being shot), in this unconventional drama. Bazil lives on the streets of Paris, where he eventually meets Slammer (Jean-PierreMarielle). After being introduced to other outcasts and befriending them, Bazil makes a plan to exact revenge on the companies that took so much from him.

This colorful and eccentric satire on the world arms trade is well worth the watch, especially for its comedic bits. Despite ultimately not being as good as other Jeunet efforts mentioned down the line, Micmacs is the kind of film that will lighten people's moods and brighten up their days. The acting is very solid, too.

4 'A Very Long Engagement' (2004)

Starring: Sébastien Japrisot, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Guillaume Laurant

The second film starring Audrey Tautou in Jeunet's body of work is the Oscar-nominated (Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography, not the very least surprising considering who directs it) A Very Long Engagement, a fictional tale about a woman on a desperate search for her fiancé, played by Gaspard Ulliel, who might have been killed during the First World War.

This war drama, seen mostly through the eyes of its protagonist Mathilde, is a really good effort from the filmmaker, though not his best film starring Tautou. Like many of Jeunet's stunning works, A Very Long Engagement often plays like an irresistible poem that holds viewers' interest and sweeps audiences into its whimsy world through its characters and intelligently written narrative.

A Very Long Engagement Release Date October 26, 2004

3 'The City of Lost Children' (1995)

Starring: Ron Perlman, Daniel Emilfork, Judith Vittet

When it comes to must-see, underrated 1990s sci-fi movies, The City of Lost Children immediately comes to mind. The surrealist film sees a scientist, played by Daniel Emilfork, who attempts to slow down his aging process by kidnapping children.

Even though it sometimes plays like a dark fairytale, this Jeunet feature is not fit for all audiences (particularly young children), as it includes some mature themes like drug usage. Like many other movies by the talented filmmaker, The City of Lost Children is thoroughly original, inherently absurd, and really difficult to describe to anyone who hasn’t seen it before simply because it is so unique. It is, overall, a singular piece of cinema that sci-fi fantasy enthusiasts will likely appreciate.

2 'Delicatessen' (1991)

Starring: Marie-Laure Dougnac, Dominique Pinon, Pascal Benezech

Set in a post-apocalyptic setting, the twisted but memorable science fiction drama Delicatessen sees a devastated society short on food supplies, as expected given the circumstances. The protagonist — a butcher and landlord named Clapet — decides to lure people and butch them as a cheap replacement for them to sell to his tenants.

While certainly not fit for all audiences, the surrealist, ever-stylish Delicatessen is, if you ignore its creepy narrative, nonetheless a charming watch that makes for a disgustingly entertaining time in front of the screen. Those who enjoy absurdist cinema will probably appreciate Jeunet’s bizarre efforts. However, viewers who aren’t as comfortable with strange concepts may frown upon it. It is worth noting that this was Jeunet’s directorial debut.

1 'Amélie' (2001)

Starring: Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, Rufus

The enchanting, equal parts sad and heartwarming Amélie is undoubtedly Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s masterpiece (it helps that it is quite possibly his most well-known feature to date). Tautou stars as the loving titular character, welcoming audiences into Amelie’s quirky but lovable world as she navigates through life and makes meaningful connections along the way.

Loneliness is a recurring theme in this vibrant and picturesque arthouse drama. Still, its most memorable aspect is perhaps the contagious way it incites viewers to look at the world in a brighter, more positive light through Amelie’s naive and sincere lens. It’s impossible to remain indifferent to Le fabuleux destin d'Amélie Poulain, so no wonder it has impressed both critics and general audiences alike — it truly is a French essential.

