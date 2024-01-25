Jean-Pierre Melville was a seminal French director, active between 1949 and 1972, most famous for iconic crime films like Le Samouraï. He essentially took elements from Hollywood gangster movies but gave them his own distinct style and rhythm. He reinvigorated noir formulas with bold stylistic flourishes and a healthy dose of existentialism and Eastern philosophy. The resulting films are effortlessly cool and distinctly French, but just as thrilling as their American counterparts.

In addition, Melville's films can be morally sophisticated and psychologically complex, drawing on his own challenging experiences living under Nazi occupation and serving in the French Resistance. His work exerted a considerable influence not only on the French New Wave but on crime cinema the world over. As Quentin Tarantino once said of Melville: "He made the coolest gangster films ever. They're, like, fantastic."

10 'Les Enfants Terribles' (1950)

"Young people imagine the worst right away, yet the worst seems unreal to them, since they're unable to imagine death." Siblings Paul (Edouard Dermithe) and Elizabeth (Nicole Stéphane) live together in isolation, rarely leaving the house, while their bedridden mother grows increasingly ill. They live in a world of fantasy, forever playing mind games with each other. There is a decidedly dark element to their relationship, however, marked by manipulation and jealousy. After their mother dies and Paul's friend Gérard (Jacques Bernard) moves into their house, a dysfunctional love triangle forms. Their home becomes a pressure cooker of desire and neuroses.

Les Enfants Terribles (meaning "The Terrible Children") was controversial on release and remains an uncomfortable, challenging work today. Nevertheless, there's no denying its immersive atmosphere, intense performances, and psychologically complex script by influential writer Jean Cocteau. Bernardo Bertolucci drew heavily on Les Enfants Terribles for his movie The Dreamers, also about a disturbingly close pair of siblings.

9 'A Cop' (1972)

A Cop (French title: Un Flic) was Melville's final film. It stars his frequent collaborator Alain Delon, who had previously played criminals in several Melville films. Here, Melville flips that, with Delon portraying a seasoned detective, Edouard Coleman, who is investigating a robbery. Edouard is also having an affair with Cathy (Catherine Deneuve). What he doesn't know is that her boyfriend Simon (Richard Crenna) is the mastermind behind the thefts. As Edouard pursues the criminals, the line between law enforcement and lawbreaking becomes increasingly blurred.

Here, Melville takes stock noir elements - zealous detective, femme fatale, a friendship between the protagonist and the criminal - but reconfigures them in surprising ways. Despite an unremarkable beginning, the story heads in unusual directions, delving into themes of loyalty and betrayal. A Cop is not regarded as one of Melville's crime masterpieces, but simply seeing Delon and Deneueve, two icons of French cinema, on-screen together is worth the price of admission.

8 'The Silence of the Sea' (1949)

"It is a fine thing when a soldier disobeys a criminal order." Melville's feature debut takes place during the German occupation of France in World War II. It tells the story of an elderly man (Jean-Marie Robain) and his niece (Nicole Stéphane) who are forced to host Werner (Howard Vernon), a German officer, in their home. In the evenings, Werner tells them about his admiration for French culture and his optimism that there could be a fruitful 'marriage' between their two countries. The uncle and niece, however, remain silent, never exchanging a word with him. When Werner visits Paris, he finds his beliefs about the war turned upside down.

Although the uncle never talks, he provides the film's narration, so we know what he thinks of Werner and the situation, creating an interesting tension. The niece, however, remains a mystery throughout. The Silence of the Sea is a thoughtful drama, relying on characterization and subtle interactions rather than action.

7 'Second Wind' (1966)

Gustave "Gu" Minda (Lino Ventura) is a hardened gangster famous for his drive-by shootings and for never, ever snitching. After breaking out of prison, Gu resumes his criminal ways, plotting to rob a security van transporting over a ton of platinum and then escape to Italy. However, rival mobsters and relentless investigators threaten to foil his plans. This is one of Melville's bleakest crime films; a sense of impending doom looms over the whole thing.

As usual, Melville combines pulpy storylines with rich themes, this time poking at death and destiny. There's also an interesting contrast between Gu, a felon with working-class roots and his own (though somewhat warped) honor code, and the slimy bourgeois criminals like Jo Ricci (Marcel Bozzuffi) who seem to abide by no moral rules at all. Second Wind is an interesting transitional work in Melville's filmography, existing somewhere between his raw early crime movies (like Bob le flambeur) and the more contemplative ones that would follow (Le Samouraï, The Red Circle).

6 'Léon Morin, Priest' (1961)

"Are your hands pure?" Jean-Paul Belmondo (perhaps most well-known for his work with Jean-Luc Godard) leads this drama as a priest in a small French Alps town during the Nazi occupation. One day, Barny (Emmanuelle Riva), a widow whose late husband was Jewish, comes to Léon for confession. She is an atheist, and the pair of them engage in extensive philosophical discussions, touching on faith, morality, and meaning. Eventually, Barny begins to develop romantic feelings for Léon, which naturally poses all kinds of complications.

This is Melville at his most introspective, assisted by wonderfully subtle performances from the leads. He continuously subverts expectations, avoiding obvious plot developments and instead digging deeper. In particular, there's a lot to chew on in these characters' conversations about God, and Léon seems able to engage with Barny's every question - that is, until one pivotal scene, where she asks him something that he will not answer.

5 'Le Doulos' (1962)

"I don't give a damn. But I have the jewels and I need the money." Le Doulos (English title: The Finger Man) is a crime film about backstabbing and revenge, centering on a robbery gone wrong and a stash of stolen jewels (sound familiar?). The gangster, Maurice (Serge Reggiani), plans to rob a house, but when the police arrive halfway through, he's caught in a bloody shootout. Maurice becomes convinced that his accomplice Silien (Jean-Paul Belmondo) police about his plan, and sets out to find him.

The French title is a slang term for a police informant, and the film is all about the underworld honor code and the consequences of breaking it. Le Doulos stands out with its delightfully twisty plot, stylish direction, and endlessly cool dialogue. Tarantino is a big fan of the film and cited it as a major influence on Reservoir Dogs. He called it his favorite screenplay of all time.

4 'Bob le flambeur' (1956)

Bob le flambeur (English title: Bob the Gambler) is one of Melville's funnier noir films, this time focusing on charismatic and aging gambler Bob Montagné (Roger Duchesne). He was a criminal in prewar Paris but has been walking the straight and narrow for years. That changes when he falls on hard times and begins plotting an elaborate heist on a casino with a team of trusted accomplices. To pull it off, however, Bob must reconcile with past mistakes and maintain the loyalty of his associates. Unfortunately, some of them appear unable to keep their mouths shut.

Stylistically, Bob le flambeur is often cited as a forerunner of the French New Wave due to its use of a handheld camera, filming on location, and a striking jump cut. Its DNA also lives on in many Hollywood movies, including Ocean's Eleven and Paul Thomas Anderson's Hard Eight. The film is particularly famous for its third-act twist, which has been imitated by several movies.

3 'The Red Circle' (1970)

The Red Circle is the most accomplished of Melville's heist movies. Corey (Alain Delon), recently released from prison, teams up with Vogel (Gian Maria Volonté), an escaped prisoner, and Jansen (Yves Montand), an alcoholic ex-cop, to rob a jewelry store. On paper, it looks like the perfect crime, but the characters' pasts come back to bite them, throwing the whole thing in jeopardy. Not to mention, Inspector Mattei (André Bourvil) has his sights on them.

The Red Circle is quintessential Melville, featuring minimal dialogue, compelling antiheroes, and a brooding atmosphere. Visually, he captures these characters with a detached, cold camera and intricate long takes. Once again, its noir tropes are filtered through a more philosophical and intriguing perspective. The title alludes to a Buddhist proverb about the inevitability of fate, underscoring the way the characters' destinies converge. The movie is especially notable for its climactic heist sequence, which is roughly half an hour long and almost entirely without dialogue.

2 'Army of Shadows' (1969)

Army of Shadows is Melville's portrait of the French resistance, loosely based on real events and informed by his own years in the movement. Philippe Gerbier (Lino Ventura), a high-ranking member of the Resistance, is captured by the Gestapo but manages to escape. He is forced to navigate the treacherous landscape of Nazi-occupied France, in the process crossing paths with other members of the Resistance, played by Simone Signoret, Paul Meurisse, and Jean-Pierre Cassel. We learn about these figures as they move between safe houses, eliminate informers, and attempt to evade the authorities.

Melville's somber portrayal of the characters' sacrifices, betrayals, and moments of moral ambiguity captures the harsh realities faced by those who fought against the occupation. Army of Shadows stands out for its nuanced approach to heroism, emphasizing the psychological toll of espionage and the dilemmas the Resistance members face. Aesthetically, it's a master class in atmosphere and tension, with seemingly not a single element going to waste.

1 'Le Samouraï' (1967)

This minimalist masterpiece epitomizes the cool elegance of French noir. Alain Delon turns in perhaps his most iconic performance as the enigmatic hitman Jef Costello, armed with his fedora, trench coat, and samurai code. The film opens with a meticulously planned and executed assassination; Costello takes exacting pride in his work. The problem is, this time around, some witnesses notice him leaving. Costello is a stoic and methodical killer, but when his alibi is called into question, he finds himself pursued by both the police and his employers.

Le Samouraï is a brilliant fusion of 1940s gangster elements and existential themes, and a towering classic in both French cinema and the broader realm of film noir. The loneliness and detachment of its central character proved highly influential, being imitated in scores of movies that followed, from John Woo's The Killer to Jim Jarmusch's Ghost Dog and, most recently, David Fincher's The Killer.

