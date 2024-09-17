It was a banner year for the 2024 Emmy Awards, especially if you were the show Hacks. The HBO/Max series snagged a trio of awards, including a surprising win for Outstanding Comedy Series, an award that many felt The Bear would win for the second year in a row. Hacks did manage a repeat of its own though: Jean Smart took home the award for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, which is well deserved given her incredible performance as Deborah Vance. There was one moment during Smart's acceptance speech — which had excellent comedic timing — that caused me to stop and think: “I will never be able to thank you enough for thinking of me for this incredible role at HBO, no, Max, no H — I’m sorry. Just what we needed, another network.” While Smart was making a joke during her stumble, it speaks to how the "streaming wars" have made television a far more confusing and precarious landscape than it previously was.

'Hacks' Was One of the Lucky TV Shows To Survive HBO Max's Restructuring

Unless you live under a rock, chances are that you remember Max was originally called HBO Max. The transition came when Warner Bros. underwent a transformation of its own when the Warner Bros./Discovery deal merged HBO Max and Discovery+ into Max. The change was confusing to many, especially considering the prestige that comes with HBO. Conan O'Brien put it best when he said, "They used to call it HBO, but that was too popular." If the name change wasn't enough, Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav immediately instituted a massive cut of TV and film projects from Max's library, including titles that were previously crafted for HBO Max. Warner Bros. did strike licensing deals with Tubi and Netflix to host some of these shows, but others — particularly the criminally underrated Final Space — have no alternate methods of viewing.

Warner Bros. Discovery isn't the only studio to take this approach to its film and television projects. Disney+, Hulu, and even Netflix have permanently removed series from their respective libraries, whether it was due to tax cuts or the looming specter of business mergers. The biggest example is Paramount+, as Showtime has effectively been folded into the streamer. This has also led to the Showtime channel being renamed Paramount+ with Showtime, which is supremely confusing. (Why not just leave it as Showtime?) This constantly shifting landscape only brings an element of truth to Smart's joke about too many TV networks.

'Hacks' Is One of the Rare Streaming TV Shows Given a Chance To Grow

Close

Another element that's made Hacks into a must-watch show is that it's had time to grow on viewers, which is rare in the streaming economy. Most of the big streaming hits like Stranger Things, Only Murders in the Building, and fellow Emmy winner Shōgun have narratives that are carefully paced, but pay off dividends due to the acting on display, along with a great deal of freedom for the creatives. In contrast, other shows are canceled due to failing to reach a certain number of viewers, which is a market that isn't sustainable. Shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, How I Met Your Mother, and even franchises like Star Trek grew because they had the right amount of time to learn what worked and what didn't. If they were released today, they probably wouldn't have that chance, with Prime Video's My Lady Jane being just one of the latest to be unfairly cancelled after one season.

Related 'Hacks' Star Hannah Einbinder Didn't See That Season 3 Finale Twist Coming The Emmy-nominated performer also details the stylized opening to her Max special, 'Everything Must Go,' and how she loves long pauses on stage.

The consequences of streaming upending traditional television models have begun to bear bitter fruit, particularly when it comes to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that took place last year over streaming residuals (not to mention the looming spectre of AI). Hollywood is probably never going to be able to put the streaming giant back into the bottle, but what it can do is start relying less on instant gratification and more on crafting television and film projects that make viewers want to sign up for these services. Jean Smart's speech is just proof that Hollywood's streaming wars are doing more harm than good for entertainment.

Hacks 9 10 Explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old. Release Date May 13, 2021 Creator Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky Cast Jean Smart , Hannah Einbinder , Carl Clemons-Hopkins , Mark Indelicato Seasons 3

Hacks is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max