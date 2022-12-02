Why is it that we watch films? There is never going to be a singular answer to such a question. Still, it is one that I’ve been thinking about a lot lately. Is it solely in order to be entertained? Is it to experience vicarious emotion? To have a laugh at the end of the day? To be given an outlet to cry? To reflect on everyday life? To take in the world? To tune it out? To feel joy? To love? With that in mind, what does it mean to say that a film is the best? Its enduring historical impact? How much it moves you personally? Its technical achievements? All of the above?

In the lead-up to the release of the results of this year’s Sight & Sound Poll, the once-a-decade selection of the Greatest Films of All Time that has been ongoing since 1952, these questions bounced around my head. Though there were many predictions people were making, the selection of the late Chantal Akerman's 1975 Jeanne Dielman 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles was a pleasant surprise. It had been included on 2012’s list, but all the way back at number 35 as opposed to number 1. Its selection is the first time a film made by a woman has ever reached the top ten, let alone the first spot. While the people who care most about such a poll are largely critics and filmmakers, one can only hope it inspires audiences to see the film for themselves. Not only is it a stunning piece of filmmaking that is as rich in detail as it is patient in its exploration, but it also makes the most of absolutely every single element of its slice-of-life portrait. For any who may label it as “pretentious,” if you are willing to open your mind to all it has to offer you will be in for an experience that can reshape how you see cinema itself.

The film is one that inhabits the world of Jeanne Dielman (Delphine Seyrig) as she goes about three days of her life. A single mother and widow who would be almost entirely alone in the world if not for her son, she lives by what seems to be a simple routine of survival. She cooks, she cleans, and mostly keeps to herself. She is also a sex worker who has men over to her home in order to make money. Notably, this is one of the few elements of her life that Akerman largely does not show us. Instead, we see them enter a room and the passing of their time together goes by in a flash as darkness takes hold of the scene. It then shows her bidding the man farewell and continuing on about her day. It is what could be referred to as “slow cinema,” but this has a rather derisive connotation that doesn’t capture how remarkably alive it all feels. No moment is wasted in getting to discover the quiet intricacies of her life. As they begin to change in subtle ways over the course of these three days, every single detail brings a potent meaning about the quiet corner of the world that is Jeanne’s life.

Even when she says very little, Seyrig speaks volumes with every facet of her performance. From a change in posture to a gradually fading smile, we come to see life through its little moments that echo each other. Its repetition is precisely the point as Akerman lingers on shots to let us remember how they differed just a day prior. Though we tend to remember life by its biggest events, there are thousands of other mundane moments that we might otherwise forget even as we are the ones living through them. For all the ways that this film begins as being about establishing what may be seen as miniscule, there is a vastness to everything that begins to slowly expand out before us. The disruptions to the cycle of her life, like when Jeanne hurries off to the store and returns home while cast in a hauntingly beautiful blue light, become mesmerizing in how deliberately each of them they are paced. You soon realize that all her tasks hold a purpose. They are an armor, a distraction that we try to use to protect us from a crushing state of isolation that threatens to consume us all.

The preparation of food bears with it an emotional weight as the passing of time brings the looming madness of mundanity into focus. For anyone who has stared down the absence of meaning with a sense of dread, you feel every ounce of what is troubling Jeanne in these scenes. It is almost a horror film that is playing out in slow motion as we begin to feel a looming yet familiar fear that we remain utterly helpless to stop. After all, is life not often just a multitude of small moments and struggles we face alone? There is joy and companionship, yes, but there is also a profound loneliness woven through it all. Every flicker of the lights throughout the home turning on and off grows more resonant as she begins to sink into a darkness that she must face alone. It is all done with hardly any hint of artifice, peeling back layer after layer of Jeanne in the same stark manner in which she lives her solitary life.

Now, there are possibly a fair number of you who have begun to roll your eyes at all that I have done to encapsulate this film. However, if you have made it this far, you are precisely the person that should watch it. Not because of a poll, but because it is a genuinely great film. There are countless other ones that both did and didn’t make the cut this year, though this one is absolutely one of those works you should see before you die. While you can always get your dunks in on critics and filmmakers as being out of touch, that would rob you of taking in a truly magnificent cinematic experience. Though it may sound strange, it is precisely because of its minimalism that the dropping of a piece of silverware carries a force that is shattering. It is worth taking in for yourself as all the words in the world can only go so far as to describe the quiet devastation it creates by the time it reaches a melancholic yet liberatory conclusion. For all the standout works of film throughout history, Akerman’s creation of one of the greatest emotional epics within the humblest of stories is what sets it apart from anything out there.

Rating: A+

Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles is available to watch on The Criterion Channel.