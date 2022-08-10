The film follows the story of the titular historical figure who was King Louis XV’s final mistress.

France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports.

Jeanne Du Barry follows the story of the real historical figure Jeanne du Barry who was Louis XV’s final mistress. Living in abject poverty, du Barry goes from working-class woman to courtesan and Louis’ favorite companion. They fall in love, and she moves to Versailles much to the chagrin of the gossiping court now scandalized by her presence.

Depp got his start in the 80s with films like Nightmare on Elm Street and shows like 21 Jump Street. He’s best known for his films with director Tim Burton and for starring in the cult classic Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas based on Hunter S. Thompson’s 1971 novel of the same name. This will be the first feature film since Depp’s tumultuous defamation trial against his ex-wife and actress, Amber Heard.

Alongside Depp, the acting talents expected to be featured include Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair.

Le Basco serves as director and writer of the film with co-writer Teddy Lussi-Modeste. Why Not Productions’ Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat will serve as lead producers. IN2 and France Télévisions will also produce. Filming for Jeanne du Barry began on July 26 for 11 weeks, according to Deadline, and production took place in various locations such as Versailles and other regions of Paris along with some scenes filmed in the studio.

French filmmaker and actress Le Besco began as a child star. She chronicled her life as a pressured child actress in her one-woman show Le Pois Chiche (The Chickpea) as well as I’m An Actress. She got her breakthrough role in the 1987 film L'été meurtrier (One Deadly Summer). Her best-known role to international audiences and sci-fi fans alike is the blue opera singer Diva Plavalaguna in Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element.

It will be curious to see how this historically inspired film brings to life the relationship between the French king and the courtesan. Perhaps this will bring more international attention to Le Besco’s talent as both a filmmaker and an actress.

