The upcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry has released new posters ahead of its world premiere at the soon approaching Cannes Film Festival. The feature helmed by actress and filmmaker Maïwenn marks the return of her co-star Johnny Depp after three-year hiatus. The feature takes inspiration from the titular 18th courtesan of Louis XV with Maïwenn and Depp set in respective roles.

Revealed by French distributor Le Pacte on Twitter the two posters are mirror images one with Depp’s face and Maïwenn’s back and vice versa. The bespoke images promise a high-art movie as we can see the attention to detail in every pixel. The period setting and costumes intrigue you to take a close look at the characters though do not give away anything concrete. The movie will hit theaters on the same day as its world premiere.

What is Jeanne du Barry About?

The feature, which will be entirely in French, will follow Louis' life with his infamous lover, Madame du Barry, who often fought with the established nobility of France's royalty. She was the last royal mistress at the Court of Versailles, after Madame de Pompadour. Born an illegitimate daughter of a seamstress into poverty, Jeanne du Barry was a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure. She used her intelligence and beauty to rise through the ranks of 18th Century Paris high society and Louis XV’s Court at Versailles. As the two falls in love, he regains his appetite for life but remains unaware of her status as a courtesan. Their fondness for each other stood in the face of all propriety and etiquette, as Jeanne moved to Versailles, her arrival scandalized the court.

Along with directing and starring Maïwenn also co-wrote the drama with Teddy Lussi-Modeste and Nicolas Livecchi. This is the actor-director’s sixth and most ambitious project to date. She previously made Cannes 2011 Jury Prize winner documentary style feature film Polisse featuring Joeystarr, Karin Viard, Marina Foïs, and Nicolas Duvauchelle and the 2015 romance drama My King, starring Vincent Cassel, Emmanuelle Bercot, Louis Garrel, and Isild Le Besco. The feature bagged Bercot the Best Actress prize at Cannes in 2015.

With Maïwenn as Madame du Barry and Depp as Louis XV, the movie also stars Pierre Richard, Noémie Lvovsky, Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair. The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat of Why Not Production Company and Depp’s production company IN.2, La Petite Reine and France Télévisions.

Jeanne du Barry bows on May 16, you can check out the new posters below: