The Big Picture Jeanne du Barry , starring Johnny Depp and directed by Maïwenn, will debut in 500 U.S. theaters on May 2.

The historical drama follows the story of King Louis XV's favorite mistress, Jeanne Vaubernier, in 18th century France.

The film received praise at Cannes, and grossed $13.6 million worldwide.

Last year’s Cannes Film Festival opening night film, Jeanne du Barry, which had Johnny Depp starring as King Louis XV in the period drama, has gotten a U.S. release date. As part of an arrangement between Fathom Events and Vertical, the film will open across 500 U.S. theaters beginning on May 2. Jeanne du Barry is co-written, directed, produced by and co-stars Maïwenn.

Based on true events, the historical drama is inspired by the real-life story of the favorite mistress of King Louis XV during the 18th century. With Maïwenn as the titular character, Jeanne du Barry chronicles the courtesan, Jeanne Vaubernier’s desire to climb the social ladder of the French aristocracy. With an appetite for knowledge, the ability to read books - focusing on erotic stories - at a time when such a skill was not readily available to common folk, Jeanne harnesses her femininity as a means to get what she wants in a world dominated by men. First, via her lover, the Comte du Barry (Melvil Poupaud), and soon enough, her charms bring her before Depp's King Louis XV. “‘Jeanne du Barry’ was a sensation at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, and we are thrilled to partner with Fathom Events for the nationwide theatrical release of Maïwenn’s stunning piece of cinematic art showcasing Johnny Depp’s return to the big screen,” Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey said in a statement.

After what was a successful premiere at Cannes last year, which saw the film receive a seven-minute standing ovation, the $22 million budgeted feature proved successful at the French box office with $2.56 million grossed in its opening week. Also starring Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, and Pascal Greggory, the historical feature went on to gross $5.8 million at the French box office, and amassed a total of $13.6 million worldwide.

'Jeanne du Barry's Road to the Big Screen

Image via Why Not Productions

Shot on location in France, including Versailles — where Jeanne would later relocate to be with King Louis XV — Jeanne du Barry was considered by some to be a controversial choice to open the Cannes Film Festival. Depp was previously caught up in a years-long legal battle with ex-wife, Amber Heard, and Maïwenn was accused of assaulting a journalist. However, Jeanne du Barry seems to have been well received on artistic merit alone, with Fathom Events now set to bring the historical drama stateside.

Jeanne du Barry will open in US theaters on May 2.