The Big Picture French historical drama Jeanne du Barry, starring Johnny Depp and Maïwenn, garnered praise at Cannes Film Festival.

The film follows the scandalous affair between King Louis XV and Jeanne du Barry, set in 1700s France.

The film will arrive in U.S. theaters this May.

French historical drama Jeanne du Barry starring Johnny Depp and Maïwenn garnered much critical acclaim upon its debut at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, it went on to leave a mark on the audience as well with its subsequent release in France. The film is now gearing up for a US and Canadian release and has unveiled a new trailer.

The trailer introduces Depp as the King of France Louis XV and sees Maïwenn’s Jeanne du Barry meeting him the first time at his court in Versailles. The royal scandal is further deepened thanks to courtiers and the King's family as Louis XV and Jeanne fall madly in love against all propriety and etiquette. The trailer showcases the exquisite production design, period-accurate costumes and some compelling performances giving us the best look at the film yet.

What’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’ About?

Close

Jeanne du Barry, an ambitious working-class young woman was born to a seamstress. Despite her status, she was hungry for culture and pleasure and uses her intelligence and allure to rise step by step to the highest levels of society, eventually reaching the court of Versailles. A royal scandal breaks when an affair begins between King Louis XV and Jeanne du Barry, glimpses of which we see in the trailers as well.

Set in 1768 France, the film is billed as “based on an untold true story,” and will certainly give us a different insight into the lives of its characters. Along with starring in the feature, Maïwenn also directs from a script she co-wrote with Teddy Lussi-Modeste and Nicolas Livecchi. The movie has some compelling performances and marks Depp’s return to the big screen after a long time. It’ll be a treat for his fans to see him as the French Emperor in this period drama.

The ensemble cast of the period drama also includes Benjamin Lavernhe as Jean-Benjamin de La Borde, Pierre Richard as Louis François Armand, Melvil Poupaud as Count Guillaume du Barry, India Hair as Adélaïde de France, Suzanne de Baecque as Victoire de France, Capucine Valmary as Louise de France, Pauline Pollmann as Marie Antoinette, Micha Lescot as Florimond Claude, Laura Le Velly as Sophie de France, and many more.

Jeanne du Barry opens in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada beginning May 2 with an exclusive taped interview in which Depp discusses the film. You can learn more details about the film with our guide here or read our review here. Watch the trailer below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.