Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order introduced Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) to the galaxy far, far away, making him face the Empire as the young former padawan continued to learn how to master his abilities. And now, thanks to the new figures by Hasbro, fans of the story can recreate their favorite moments from the video game, while coming up with new ones. Cal Kestis (Inquisitor Vision), the Second Sister Inquisitor and a Purge Trooper will be the figures included in the new collection, in the pack that will be launched in the spring for a price of $74.99 USD. The pack is available for pre-order exclusively on Amazon, giving collectors a chance to get their hands on the new figures before everyone else.

Just like they have proven with their collections based on The Mandalorian and Andor, Hasbro is ready to pay plenty of attention to detail when it comes to portraying the characters from Jedi: Fallen Order. Each figure will include an entertainment-based accessory, complimenting their already accurate appearance with an extra object seen in the video game. Even if it's been a few years since the video game was released, it's rewarding to see Hasbro still producing collectibles based on Cal's first adventure, just like they did for the sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

To understand why Cal Kestis is fighting against Inquisitors and the Empire years before Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) ever came into the picture, it's important to remember that the events of Jedi: Fallen Order take place five years after Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. After the execution of Order 66, Cal had to go into hiding, keeping his connection to the Force to himself in order to remain hidden. But when he realizes his abilities could change the fate of the galaxy, the former padawan teams up with Cere Junda (Debra Wilson) and Greez Dritus (Daniel Roebuck). His new figure carries a red lightsaber because it's based on a vision the protagonist had of a possible future where he joined the Empire.

Who Are the Inquisitors?

One of the figures from the upcoming Hasbro pack based on Jedi: Fallen Order will represent the Second Sister Inquisitor (Elizabeth Grullón). These enforcers from the Empire have a connection to the Force, but they haven't been trained in the ways of the Sith. The Inquisitors have appeared in numerous Star Wars stories, including Star Wars: Rebels and Obi-Wan Kenobi. As the main antagonist of Jedi: Fallen Order, the second sister holds a grudge against Cal and his team due to their connection to her past. And now, the character can become part of the collection based on the successful video game, thanks to Hasbro's new Black Series pack.