‘Jedi: Fallen Order’ Is the ‘Star Wars’ Game Fans Have Been Waiting For | Review

Two years ago, EA closed down Visceral Games studio, which, at the time, had been working on an action-adventure Star Wars game that was described as a “story-based’ game in the style of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. It was also stated that the game would be getting a major overhaul.

Before it’s release, the Collider games team got their hands on a review copy to see what the game had to offer! Coming off their latest game Star Wars BattleFront ll, I can confidently say that EA made the right move by taking their time to make sure this game was perfect. Joining forces with Respawn not only allowed them to create an amazing game but it also made for an even better story overall. Like the headline says, this is the game fans have been waiting for! Many fans have been asking for a 30+ hour Star Wars game. Well my friends, we’re happy to report that this is that game.

Check out our review above and see some of the things we discussed below!

Taking place 5 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, this original story follows Cal Kestis, a Jedi Padawan who survived the Empire’s deadly Order 66. Experience epic cinematic moments and meet an array of iconic characters both familiar and new that you’ll only find in Star Wars.

The story itself makes Cal Kestis, who is played by Cameron Monaghan, such a compelling protagonist to root for. Monaghan and the developers did an amazing job of bringing this Jedi to life. Cal’s character development throughout this game thus far is so fun to watch. Although you’re the one controlling him, getting to see his growth not only as a Jedi but as a person is something special. Do you remember the joy and excitement you felt getting to see Luke Skywalker become the hero he was destined to be? Well, imagine getting to repeat that feeling while also getting to experience it first hand.

Cere, a former Jedi Master, is voiced by Debra Wilson and she also blew us away with her voice acting. Cere and Cal have a very unique dynamic. With Cal not having a mentor and Cere not having an apprentice, they fit each other nicely and it’s not just a happy fun time between them. Like any relationship, they have their ups and downs but that’s what ultimately brings them closer together and helps them realize that they are stronger because of one another.

Special shoutout to BD-1 (“voiced” by the legendary Ben Burtt)! Although he is a newcomer in the droid family, he is one of the best droids to ever grace the Star Wars universe! He will be critical to the success of your adventures while exploring various planets from dangerous locales like Dathomir to never-before-seen planets like Zeffo.

Jedi Fallen Order feels like a culmination of other major AAA titles like, Uncharted, Assassin’s Creed, The Legend of Zelda, and Dark Souls. It has familiar aspects from all those games but they are implemented in refreshing ways that it doesn’t seem like you’re playing those games all over again. Best way to put it: It’s Uncharted but in the Star Wars universe and I mean that in the most positive way as possible!

The gameplay is amazing but so is the world itself. From start to finish, you always feel like you are in the Star Wars universe. Getting to travel the galaxy and explore new and old planets was so amazing because the developers truly put as much love and detail as they could. It feels like a diehard Star Wars fan made this game while still making it accessible for the common gamer, which is what a game should feel like.

Here are some tips we talked about for those who plan on getting Jedi: Fallen Order!

Mastering Lightsaber Combat: Making sure you block and parry in battle is a MUST!

Use BD-1: Although he is adorable, BD-1 will be your most helpful ally. He can heal you. He can scan defeated enemies and areas of a planet to collect valuable XP, which can be used to level up. As an explorer droid, he also charts where you’ve been and can holo-project your map on command!

Navigation: Second to the Force itself, exploration is critical to Cal’s quest so once the map becomes available to you, take a few moments to understand the controls and color-coding! You will use it often.

Unlocking New Areas: As you master your Jedi abilities, you’ll be able to retraverse planets and places you’ve been to previously to unlock entirely new paths and hidden areas to explore.

Adjusting Difficulty: Whether you’re a seasoned veteran of melee games or are looking to enjoy an authentic Star Wars story, Jedi: Fallen Order has the difficulty setting for you. But don’t worry, your lightsaber will still feel powerful no matter the difficulty, you’ll just encounter more aggressive enemies and the parry window will be smaller as you increase the challenge. You can also adjust the difficulty at any point outside of combat to fit your play style.

Whether you are a diehard Star Wars fan or just a gamer looking for you’re next adventure, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is the game for you! Do you plan on picking it up? Let us know in the comments below.

Grade: A

Jedi: Fallen Order is now available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.