Star Wars wouldn't exist without Jedi, the lightsaber-welding heroes who weld the power of the Force. Jedi are extremely observant about the world around them. Their sensitivity to others and their environment gives them ample opportunity to share their knowledge and observations with anyone within hearing range.

Most Jedi love to give their Padawans wisdom during their training to help them learn the ways of the Force. This advice is mostly straightforward, but other times, it's cryptic and even convoluted. As a result, Jedi are perhaps the greatest source of popular quotes from Star Wars. Yoda is probably the most quotable of the Jedi but far from the only one with iconic lines to his name. Indeed, many Jedi have said some interesting and thoughtful words with deeper meanings.

10 “Let Go of Your Hate."

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) - 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi'

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) strategically surrenders to his father, Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones), in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. He tries to convince Vader to leave the Dark Side and join the Rebels in their efforts to take down the Emperor. Luke believes his father isn't completely evil, as Vader hasn't killed him. Luke tells Vader to "let go of his hate" because he knows deep down that the good Anakin Skywalker is still there. Vader says that it is too late and sends Luke to meet Emperor Palpatine.

As part of their intense training, many Jedi learn to regulate their emotions. Like Darth Vader, Luke struggled with learning how to control them at first, especially hate, a strong emotion associated with the Dark Side of the Force. This quote reflects Luke's desire to have his father embrace the light side. However, it's also Luke trying to reassure himself that forgiveness is an option; he can give Darth Vader an opportunity to redeem himself for his past actions.

9 “Sometimes, it takes courage to stick to one’s beliefs, young Padawan, as any Jedi well knows.”

Aayla Secura (Jennifer Hale) - 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'

Aayla Secura is a Jedi Master who served as a General during the Clone Wars. In the Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode "Defenders of Peace," Aayla (Jennifer Hale), Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker), and Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) face a General and his "clunkers" trying to assert their power over the Lumen, a peaceful people. As they temporarily hide from their enemies, the Jedi and Rex start a conversation about the Lumen. Rex and Ahsoka think the Lumen are weak.

However, Aayla sees the Lumens differently and thinks they have courage because they stick to their anti-war beliefs. Aayla's response to Rex and Ashoka reflects one of the biggest beliefs in Jedi ideology. The Jedi are firm believers in peace, and they consider themselves to be defenders of justice, so it makes sense that Aalya would recognize the impressive courage it takes to stand tall, even when everyone is demanding submission.

8 "I need someone to show me my place in all of this."

Rey (Daisy Ridley) - 'Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi'

In Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, Rey locates Luke Starwalker on an island on the planet Ahch-To. She tells Luke that she is part of the Resistance and has been sent to him by his sister, Leia; she even tries to give Luke his lightsaber back. However, Luke hesitates to train Rey, as he already tried and failed to train Ben Solo; he doesn't see himself as a legend, but Rey does, and she needs him to help her understand the Force.

This is perhaps one of Rey's most powerful quotes. She is extremely independent but knows she needs guidance to understand the power that has awakened inside her. Rey's sensitivity to the Force is strong, and she needs to be trained by a Jedi Master like Luke and even though she joined the Resistance, she is unsure how she fits into it. This quote reminds everyone that it's never too late or too early to learn something. It's also a great encapsulation of Rey's character as a whole; she's someone who isn't too proud to admit her shortcomings but is always willing to improve.

7 “It’s up to all of you now. And remember, the Force will be with you, always.”

Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) - 'Star Wars Rebels'

Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) first appeared in Star Wars Rebels as an orphan who became a pickpocket on Lothal to survive. Erza eventually joins the Ghost team, led by Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), and becomes a Padawan to Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), a Jedi Master who is in hiding. The Ghost crew's adventures lead them to a climactic battle with Thrawn, during which Ezra leads a bunch of space whales to attach themselves to Thrawn's ship. Before they jump into hyperspace, Ezra tells the Ghost team that they should keep fighting. He leaves them with his take on the popular Jedi blessing: "May the force be with you."

This quote is Ezra's bittersweet final words to the Ghost team before he disappears into the darkness of space. It shows how much he has grown in his role as a Jedi, as he knows his friends will succeed in the battle if he takes Thrawn out of the picture. By telling the Spectres that the "Force is with them," Ezra is providing them with comfort and hope as they continue to fight without him. It's reassuring yet sad, a perfect way to show the nature of any goodbye.

6 “The best way I can protect you is to teach you how to protect yourself.”

Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) - 'Tales of the Jedi'

Before Anakin (Matt Lanter) turns to the Dark Side, he trains a Jedi named Ashoka Tano in the ways of the Force. Anakin doesn't have too many friends, but he develops a close friendship with Ashoka, whom he sometimes fondly calls "Snips." Ashoka's training with Anakin takes on a whole new level in the episode "Practice Makes Perfect," part of the Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi series.

Anakin doesn't think the standard Jedi test is good enough and decides to create a better test for Ashoka, making her practice a simulated battle over and over again with Captain Rex and his team. While Anakin is protective of Ashoka, he knows he has to teach her to be an independent and strong fighter so that she can hold her own against any threats. This quote shows how deeply Anakin cares for Ashoka and why he is putting her through such intense training scenarios. The life of a Jedi is dangerous, and a great teacher gives the necessary tools a student needs to excel.

5 “In a dark place we find ourselves, and a little more knowledge lights our way.”

Yoda (Frank Oz) - 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back'

After the destruction of the Death Star, the Empire discovers the hidden Rebels and makes moves to attack them. Hope for a Rebel victory seems to be out of reach, and even Yoda (Frank Oz) views them as being in a "dark place." However, Yoda believes that knowledge can help them overcome the Empire's power.

Yoda is a Jedi Master who provides infinite wisdom to Jedi and non-Jedi alike. There are two different sides to the Force: the light and the dark side; this imagery is often used repeatedly in many Jedi sayings. The quote is deceitfully simple; it might sound like the Master is just rehashing an old saying, but his words are timeless and well-chosen. Knowledge is also a common theme among the wisdom of the Jedi, and Yoda knows nothing of value can be achieved without curiosity and, most importantly, resourcefulness.

4 “If you strike me down, I’ll become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) - 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope'

During the climactic finale of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Obi-Wan (Alec Guinness) confronts Darth Vader at the Death Star. The intense battle between the Sith Lord and the Jedi proves they are on the same level, eventually reaching a point where it becomes clear only one will emerge alive. Obi-Wan then gives this quote as a warning to Darth Vader.

Some Star Wars fans interpret this quote to mean that Darth Vader’s murder of Obi-Wan will haunt him; Obi-Wan doesn’t seem to be afraid of death because he will live on in people’s memories. However, the Jedi see wisdom as an important resource, and Obi-Wan’s final words might be more related to the future Jedi, like Luke and Rey, who will learn the ways of the Force and be more powerful than their teachers before them. Whatever the truth, this quote is memorable and suitably cryptic, just like the best Jedi are.

3 “Battles leave scars. Some you can’t see.”

Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) - 'Star Wars Rebels'

Kanan Jarrus is a Jedi who survived Order 66 and joined the Ghost crew on their missions. Kanan doesn’t want to have a Padawan, but he eventually agrees to train Ezra Bridger. In the Star Wars Rebels episode "The Last Battle," the Ghost team runs into droids who believe that the Clone Wars aren’t over.

As a veteran of the Clone Wars, he knows how battles affect the minds of people who witness their violence. This quote reflects not only on Kanan’s experiences in battle but also his struggles in the aftermath of war. The Clone Wars affected them physically and mentally, and they're a burden he has to live with. Not enough time is dedicated to exploring the many consequences of war in the Star Wars universe, but this quote is a striking and effective way to do it.

2 “You don’t have to carry a sword to be powerful. Some leaders’ strength is inspiring others.”

Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) - 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'

As a Padawan, Ahsoka Tano fought in the Clone Wars and became close with a few of the clones who fought alongside her. She went into hiding under the name “Ashla” after the execution of Order 66 before eventually joining the rebellion against the Empire.

During the Clone Wars, Ahsoka meets Prince Lee-Char. Lee-Char feels that he isn’t doing enough to defend his people from the attacks of the enemy. He thinks that he needs an army to be powerful. Ashoka assures Prince Lee-Char that he doesn’t need an army to be a good leader. Based on this quote, it seems that Ashoka has learned a lot about strength and leadership as part of her Jedi training. It’s a powerful piece of advice coming from a young Jedi who is just learning about the world around her.

1 “Do or do not. There is no try.”

Yoda (Frank Oz) - 'Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back'

Yoda is one of the most recognizable characters in Star Wars. Yoda’s training on Dagobah challenged Luke, testing his limits to show just how much he is truly capable of. During the hard process, Yodas offers these encouraging words to a struggling Luke Skywalker at the start of his training.

This iconic Yoda quote has many different layers, and it's best to break down its meaning word by word. Although many erroneously believe the Jedi Master is being decisive or dismissive of the importance of the trial and error process, Yoda is actually telling Luke that he needs to act rather than just think about it. After all, doing something several times is still trying; this quote is all about the importance of acting on one's words and not giving up.

