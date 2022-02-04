After making it look like the Kanye West documentary would be a standalone film and then dropping the bomb that it is actually a three-part documentary, Netflix finally unveiled the trailer for jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, a project 20 years in the making that chronicles the life and career of the controversial and world-famous rapper. Divided into three parts (or “acts”, as Netflix dubbed them), the story will unfold in the course of three weeks, starting in mid-February.

The new trailer suggests an epic scale approach to the story of the artist formerly known as Kanye (he goes by Ye now), revealing that people around the rapper could see that there was something different about him and it was important to get the cameras rolling in order to document the artist’s ascension along with his struggle to reach stardom. It also hints that the documentary will include Kanye’s relationship with religion, which is a big subject in his music, especially his early work.

The jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy trailer also reveals that the duo of directors (Coodie Simmons and Chick Ozah) are important parts of West’s story too. Unlike previous teasers, this new one includes the directors’ insights and the revelation of how they felt during the production of this two-decade project, which is as personal to them as West's trajectory is to him. This trailer also reveals West’s mother, the late Donda West, will be featured as a major character in the story, as early reviews for “Act I” suggested.

Act I of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy premiered at Sundance Film Festival in late January. It was then revealed that each act (titled “Vision”, “Purpose”, and “Awakening”) has a roughly 90-minute cut, which makes the story length appropriate for a larger-than-life rap music star. The first part of the documentary series is also set to premiere in theaters nationwide on February 10th. After that, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will move on to Netflix, which will make the premiere a three-week event.

Netflix premires Act I of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy on February 16th.

You can watch the new trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

A landmark documentary event presented in three acts, directed by Coodie & Chike, from TIME Studios and Creative Control, 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist. The film powerfully weaves together decades of never-before-seen footage of the legendary artist to delve into the challenges and triumphs of West’s career in music and fashion.

