Every twenty-three years the Creeper emerges from his sleep to hunt for victims and claim their body parts. The slimy, scaly, patchwork monster has been a staple of the horror genre since the release of the original Jeepers Creepers in 2001. The horror film soon spawned a plethora of sequels in its wake, expanding the mythology of the Creeper. And the latest in the franchise is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, a new take on the iconic character that is set to be released on DVD and Blu-ray on November 15, 2022.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn follows Chase and Laine, two friends who set off to attend the Horror Hound festival — "the Coachella of cosplay." But when Laine begins to experience some horrifying and unexplained premonitions regarding the town's past and the Creeper that stalks its residents, it looks like their fun trip will soon take a very dark turn. As the festival gets underway, Laine fears that the Creeper has been summoned from his twenty-three-year slumber, putting everyone in danger.

The trailer for the film gives us a glimpse into the depths of this twisted new horror. The new footage focuses on the festival elements of the film through a gruesome lens and also gives us an introduction to a new setting, an escape room of sorts that is set in an old abandoned house. Those trapped in the escape room will have to do more than just solve a few puzzles to escape, they will also have to fight off the Creeper.

Image via Screen Media

The Jeepers Creepers franchise was originally launched in 2001. The original film starred Justin Long and Gina Phillips as two siblings driving home from college who unfortunately cross paths with the Creeper on their back road journey. The film received mixed reviews from critics, however, it soon became a horror movie staple with the Creeper proving to be a perfectly ghoulish signature monster.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is directed by Timo Vourensola. The film was written by Sean-Michael Argo and Jake Seal, and the film is produced by Seal and Michael Ohoven. Jeepers Creepers: Reborn stars Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on November 15, 2022, just after the Halloween season. The DVD will be available for $24.98 and the Blu-ray costs $29.98. Until then, you can catch the new trailer below.