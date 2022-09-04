The Creeper returns to hunt once more in the indie reboot that is said to be the first of a new trilogy.

Legend has it the Creeper rises every 23 years to feed on the flesh of fearful humans. And, while it has been only five years since Jeepers Creepers 3 was released, filmmakers are dusting off the rusty old Creeper truck and bringing back the trenchcoat-wearing demon once again in Jeepers Creepers: Reborn.

This telling of the Creeper legend brings with it an entirely new cast, writer, and director, with a new take on the gory story. Fans of the Louisiana-based film series will be thrilled to learn that Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is planned to be the first in a new, stand-alone trilogy. This modern take on the demonic legend will be the first in the franchise that is not helmed by the controversial creator of the first three films. If you’re looking to learn more about the terrifying twenty-one-year-old legend come to life, we’ve put together this article detailing everything you need to know before the horror reboot's premiere.

Is There a Trailer for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn?

Released on July 20, the Jeepers Creepers: Reborn trailer gives audiences a peek into the horror to come. Viewers see pools of blood and teased jump scares in what appears to be an escape room house of horrors.

When Will Jeepers Creepers: Reborn be Released?

After two years of filming across two countries, and a legal hang-up or two, the ancient, fear-feasting demon finally returns to screens on September 19, 2022.

Will Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Be in Theaters?

If you’re wondering where you can get your peepers on the new Jeepers Creepers, this modern reboot is going old school with a theatrical premiere for a limited time, with the Fathom Events release scheduled from September 19 to 21. Be sure to book ahead of time if you want to get your hands, or face claws, on tickets.

What Will the Jeepers Creepers Reboot Be About?

Audiences were first introduced to the legend of the Creeper back in 2001, when viewers learned of the ancient demonic being who feasts on humans for twenty-three days every twenty-three years, instilling them with terror before devouring their flesh using spider-like facial appendages and a mass of razor-sharp teeth.

With Jeepers Creepers: Reborn starting a new story and a new trilogy, the film will have a completely different feel from the first three. The reboot begins with the main character Laine reluctantly accompanying her boyfriend Chase to a horror festival in Louisiana, where the local legend of the Creeper is alive and well. The festivities get underway with sword swallowers and demonic DJs entertaining the crowd, who are in competition to win the experience of a Creeper escape room. Laine and Chase happen to be the lucky winners, but once the door locks behind them, things get a little too real. As the Harry Warren record plays in the background, the couple fight for their lives in the horror experience of a lifetime.

With the influence of the escape room fad, this claustrophobic take on the film series is something that the franchise has never touched on before. The official synopsis of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn from Screen Media Films, the distributor, is as follows:

Chase and Laine head to the Horror Hound festival where Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with the town's past, and in particular, local legend The Creeper. As the festival gets underway and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned and that for the first time in 23 years…The Creeper is back.

Who's In the Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Cast?

The role of the Creeper will be taken on by Jarreau Benjamin, an English actor known for his role of Craig in the 2019 crime thriller Top Boy. Sydney Craven (EastEnders) has been cast as Laine, and Imran Adams (Hollyoaks) will portray Chase. Laine and Chase will be the two main characters of this new story.

Ocean Navarro (Quietus) will portray one of the festival organizers who joins the couple in the Creeper house, along with Sam, who is portrayed by Gabriel Freilich (Dark Shadows), and Stu (Peter Brooke). Additionally, Georgia Goodman (Angel has Fallen) will appear as a character known as Lady Manilla, and Terry Bird (Willy’s Wonderland) will take on the role of local policeman Officer Edwards.

Who Is Making the Horror Reboot?

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is coming from a crew of indie filmmakers. Fans of the horror franchise are sure to be excited to see what they have put together for this new chapter of the Jeepers Creepers story. Jeepers Creeper: Reborn was written by Sean-Michael Argo, who is known for his work on fantasy and horror films such as Iconoclast and Sineater, as well as the indie zombie horror flick, Johnny Sunshine Maximum Violence.

The frightening flick is directed by Timo Vuorensola, whose previous films include the Iron Sky trilogy, a sci-fi film series that takes place in an alternate reality where Nazis reside on the dark side of the moon. Vuorensola wrote, directed, and acted in each of the franchise's films. Special effects for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn will be carried out by Lifecast, who are known for their work creating physical props and special effects in Fantastic Beasts, No Time to Die, Morbius, and more. Visual effects will be handled by Koala FX, who have provided effects in films such as The French Dispatch, Into the Deep, and the recently released survival thriller Fall, in which two women are trapped atop a two-thousand-foot tall radio tower.

Where to Watch the First Three Jeepers Creepers Films?

The days leading up to the release of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is the perfect time to rewatch the first trilogy and relive the dark and bloody terror.

In the first Jeepers Creepers film, Darry and his sister Trish are on a road trip home from college when they witness something terrifying. Their horrific discovery leads to them being hunted by the Creeper, who will stop at nothing to eat those who discovered the gruesome secret hidden under an abandoned church. The first Jeepers Creepers film is currently available to stream for free, with ads, via Pluto TV. Alternatively, it can be purchased on YouTube or Google Play for $3.99.

In Jeepers Creepers 2, a bus full of unruly high schoolers is ravaged by the Creeper, who is nearing hibernation on his twenty-second day of feeding. Meanwhile, a father and son from a local farm are trying to hunt down the demon, who abducted and killed the family’s younger son, Billy. The film ends with Billy’s father waiting for the Creeper to rise from hibernation 23 years later to exact his revenge. While this is only the second film, it is the end of the trilogy’s timeline. Jeepers Creepers 2 is available with a Prime Video subscription, and can also be purchased for $3.99 through YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, or Apple TV.

Jeepers Creepers 3 jumps back in time, taking place in the days between Darry’s encounter with the Creeper and the school bus killing spree, and details the discovery of what the Creeper truly is. Jeepers Creepers 3 can be streamed on Hulu and Sling TV. It is also available for $2.99 on YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime, and Vudu.